|Vegas
|1
|2
|0
|—
|3
|Florida
|0
|1
|1
|—
|2
First Period_1, Vegas, Stephenson 9 (Whitecloud, Stone), 1:39.
Second Period_2, Vegas, Stephenson 10 (Hague, Stone), 7:28. 3, Vegas, Karlsson 11 (Hague, Marchessault), 11:04. 4, Florida, Montour 8 (Barkov), 16:09.
Third Period_5, Florida, Barkov 5 (Lundell, Montour), 3:50.
Shots on Goal_Vegas 12-11-8_31. Florida 12-7-12_31.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 1; Florida 0 of 1.
Goalies_Vegas, Hill 10-4-0 (31 shots-29 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 12-5-0 (31-28).
A_19,986 (19,250). T_2:40.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Scott Cherrey.
