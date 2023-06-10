Vegas1203
Florida0112

First Period_1, Vegas, Stephenson 9 (Whitecloud, Stone), 1:39.

Second Period_2, Vegas, Stephenson 10 (Hague, Stone), 7:28. 3, Vegas, Karlsson 11 (Hague, Marchessault), 11:04. 4, Florida, Montour 8 (Barkov), 16:09.

Third Period_5, Florida, Barkov 5 (Lundell, Montour), 3:50.

Shots on Goal_Vegas 12-11-8_31. Florida 12-7-12_31.

Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 1; Florida 0 of 1.

Goalies_Vegas, Hill 10-4-0 (31 shots-29 saves). Florida, Bobrovsky 12-5-0 (31-28).

A_19,986 (19,250). T_2:40.

Referees_Steve Kozari, Wes McCauley. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Scott Cherrey.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you