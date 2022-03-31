|Vegas
First Period_None. Penalties_Larsson, SEA (Cross Checking), 3:18; Kolesar, LV (Fighting), 8:37; Oleksiak, SEA (Fighting), 8:37; Borgen, SEA (Hooking), 9:23.
Second Period_1, Vegas, Theodore 9 (Rondbjerg), 7:38. Penalties_Theodore, LV (High Sticking), 5:31.
Third Period_2, Vegas, Amadio 8 (Marchessault, Karlsson), 7:03. 3, Vegas, Marchessault 26, 19:33 (en). Penalties_Donato, SEA (Boarding), 10:38.
Shots on Goal_Vegas 6-14-10_30. Seattle 7-9-7_23.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 3; Seattle 0 of 1.
Goalies_Vegas, Thompson 6-4-0 (23 shots-23 saves). Seattle, Driedger 6-10-1 (29-27).
A_17,151 (17,100). T_2:19.
Referees_Chris Lee, Furman South. Linesmen_Ryan Gibbons, Mitch Hunt.
