|Vegas
|1
|0
|2
|1
|—
|4
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|0
|2
|0
|—
|3
Vegas won shootout 2-0
First Period_1, Vegas, Marchessault 14 (Whitecloud, Smith), 6:56. 2, N.Y. Islanders, Nelson 10 (Wahlstrom, Dobson), 11:08 (pp).
Second Period_None.
Third Period_3, Vegas, Theodore 5 (Pacioretty, Stephenson), 5:46 (pp). 4, N.Y. Islanders, Bellows 2 (Parise), 14:19. 5, N.Y. Islanders, Pageau 5 (Wahlstrom, Lee), 17:40. 6, Vegas, Theodore 6 (Pietrangelo), 19:12.
Overtime_None.
Shootout_Vegas 2 (Theodore G, Marchessault NG, Roy G), N.Y. Islanders 0 (Beauvillier NG, Wahlstrom NG).
Shots on Goal_Vegas 12-10-11-1_34. N.Y. Islanders 7-9-9-7_32.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 1; N.Y. Islanders 1 of 3.
Goalies_Vegas, Lehner 13-9-0 (32 shots-29 saves). N.Y. Islanders, Sorokin 7-7-4 (34-31).
A_0 (17,113). T_2:44.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Brian Pochmara. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Libor Suchanek.