|Vegas
|2
|1
|1
|—
|4
|San Jose
|0
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Period_1, Vegas, Kolesar 5 (Howden, Theodore), 10:14. 2, Vegas, Eichel 1 (Pietrangelo, Stephenson), 14:34. Penalties_Balcers, SJ (High Sticking), 5:37; Burns, SJ (Tripping), 13:31; Theodore, LV (Slashing), 14:03.
Second Period_3, Vegas, Pacioretty 15 (Theodore, Eichel), 1:23. Penalties_Janmark, LV (Hooking), 5:48.
Third Period_4, San Jose, Bonino 6 (Cogliano), 10:17. 5, Vegas, Stephenson 13 (Pacioretty, Roy), 19:27 (en). Penalties_Theodore, LV (High Sticking), 11:43; Viel, SJ (Roughing), 19:51; Vlasic, SJ (Roughing), 19:51; Viel, SJ (Misconduct), 19:51; Kolesar, LV (Roughing), 19:51.
Shots on Goal_Vegas 16-9-10_35. San Jose 8-14-14_36.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 0 of 3; San Jose 0 of 3.
Goalies_Vegas, Thompson 0-1-0 (36 shots-35 saves). San Jose, Reimer 13-10-4 (34-31).
A_11,504 (17,562). T_2:31.
Referees_Gord Dwyer, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Ryan Gibbons.