|Florida
|1
|1
|0
|—
|2
|Vegas
|1
|1
|3
|—
|5
First Period_1, Florida, E.Staal 2 (Lundell), 9:40 (sh). 2, Vegas, Marchessault 10 (Theodore, Stephenson), 17:18 (pp).
Second Period_3, Vegas, Theodore 1 (McNabb, Howden), 10:54. 4, Florida, Duclair 4, 19:49.
Third Period_5, Vegas, Whitecloud 2 (Eichel, Barbashev), 6:59. 6, Vegas, Stone 7, 13:41. 7, Vegas, Smith 3 (Eichel), 18:15 (en).
Shots on Goal_Florida 9-14-12_35. Vegas 7-14-13_34.
Power-play opportunities_Florida 0 of 3; Vegas 2 of 7.
Goalies_Florida, Bobrovsky 11-3-0 (33 shots-29 saves). Vegas, Hill 8-3-0 (35-33).
A_18,432 (17,367). T_2:46.
Referees_Wes McCauley, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Jonny Murray.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.