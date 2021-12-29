|Vegas
First Period_1, Vegas, Smith 11 (Theodore, Marchessault), 9:53 (pp). 2, Vegas, Kolesar 2 (Carrier, Hutton), 10:19. 3, Los Angeles, Kempe 13 (Kopitar, Doughty), 10:32. 4, Vegas, Marchessault 15 (Karlsson, Smith), 11:09. Penalties_Andersson, LA (Holding), 8:11; Durzi, LA (Delay of Game), 19:40.
Second Period_5, Vegas, Stephenson 10 (Roy), 1:21 (pp). 6, Vegas, Janmark 3 (Stephenson, Whitecloud), 2:47. 7, Los Angeles, Moore 3 (Roy), 15:30 (sh). Penalties_Roy, LV (Hooking), 4:15; McNabb, LV (Holding), 8:17; Andersson, LA (Tripping), 9:41; Turcotte, LA (High Sticking), 13:44; Karlsson, LV (Interference), 16:30.
Third Period_8, Vegas, Marchessault 16, 1:55. 9, Los Angeles, Iafallo 10 (Kempe, Durzi), 5:50. Penalties_Stephenson, LV (Holding Stick), 8:08.
Shots on Goal_Vegas 13-10-4_27. Los Angeles 6-13-8_27.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 2 of 4; Los Angeles 0 of 4.
Goalies_Vegas, Brossoit 7-3-0 (27 shots-24 saves). Los Angeles, Sparks 1-0-0 (12-11), Los Angeles, Quick 8-7-4 (15-10).
A_14,887 (18,230). T_2:27.
Referees_Tom Chmielewski, Furman South. Linesmen_Mitch Hunt, Vaughan Rody.