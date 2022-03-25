|Nashville
|0
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Vegas
|2
|2
|2
|—
|6
First Period_1, Vegas, Janmark 9 (Pietrangelo, Stephenson), 1:31. 2, Vegas, Roy 13, 13:45.
Second Period_3, Vegas, Dadonov 16 (Marchessault, Stephenson), 3:14 (pp). 4, Nashville, Forsberg 36 (Johansen, Josi), 5:00 (pp). 5, Vegas, Eichel 6 (Marchessault, Dadonov), 8:41 (pp).
Third Period_6, Vegas, Stephenson 16 (Marchessault, Eichel), 14:42 (pp). 7, Vegas, Pietrangelo 11 (Dadonov, Roy), 17:07.
Shots on Goal_Nashville 9-14-13_36. Vegas 15-20-15_50.
Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 3; Vegas 3 of 5.
Goalies_Nashville, Saros 31-20-3 (50 shots-44 saves). Vegas, Thompson 4-4-0 (36-35).
A_18,021 (17,367). T_2:42.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Justin Johnson.
