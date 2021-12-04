|Vegas
First Period_1, Vegas, Marchessault 10 (Smith, Roy), 6:58. 2, Arizona, Boyd 6 (Keller, Kessel), 7:51. 3, Vegas, Pacioretty 4 (Theodore, Dadonov), 13:53 (pp).
Second Period_4, Vegas, Stephenson 9 (Pietrangelo, Smith), 7:17 (sh). 5, Vegas, Pacioretty 5 (Stone), 8:12. 6, Vegas, Amadio 1 (Carrier, Hague), 12:47. 7, Vegas, Dadonov 6 (Coghlan, Janmark), 15:08.
Third Period_8, Vegas, Roy 3 (Theodore, Amadio), 17:54.
Shots on Goal_Vegas 9-14-9_32. Arizona 11-9-10_30.
Power-play opportunities_Vegas 1 of 2; Arizona 0 of 3.
Goalies_Vegas, Brossoit 4-1-0 (30 shots-29 saves). Arizona, Vejmelka 2-10-1 (32-25).
A_12,389 (17,125). T_2:28.
Referees_Reid Anderson, TJ Luxmore. Linesmen_Justin Johnson, Jonny Murray.