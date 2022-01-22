THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 22, 2022

Vegas Golden Knights

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F20Chandler Stephenson4012263871411260.200
F81Jonathan Marchessault36191130-214402125.152
F19Reilly Smith4111182946322110.100
D27Shea Theodore3782129612101101.079
D7Alex Pietrangelo3962026326210109.055
F61Mark Stone237192610820243.163
F63Evgenii Dadonov39101121610202100.100
F67Max Pacioretty161292181130377.156
F10Nicolas Roy378132193710174.108
F26Mattias Janmark3678152601146.152
F55Keegan Kolesar4131114-13310056.054
D14Nicolas Hague3231013112800072.042
F71William Karlsson2667130410054.111
D52Dylan Coghlan323811-31020163.048
D2Zach Whitecloud285611131001151.098
F28William Carrier32461081200046.087
F21Brett Howden29461021000127.148
D3Brayden McNabb4127972800045.044
D17Ben Hutton2216711400029.034
F22Michael Amadio23336-2200031.097
F15Jake Leschyshyn201340600018.056
F46Jonas Rondbjerg142243200011.182
D23Alec Martinez110333400011.000
F41Nolan Patrick111231000017.059
F24Adam Brooks7202320025.400
F43Paul Cotter62021400010.200
D42Danill Miromanov6011-100008.000
F47Sven Baertschi1000-100001.000
F16Pavel Dorofeyev1000000000.000
F64Benjamin Jones2000020001.000
F19Peyton Krebs9000-6200010.000
TEAM TOTALS4114223838092335236211412.101
OPPONENT TOTALS41124211335-107324254161221.102
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Robin Lehner2916872.95161110838600.9030110
39Laurent Brossoit147102.788310333300.9000
36Logan Thompson1553.2101003260.885000
TEAM TOTALS4124862.92415201191216.898142238335
OPPONENT TOTALS4124863.291719521351405.899124211324

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you