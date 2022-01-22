THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 22, 2022
Vegas Golden Knights
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|20
|Chandler Stephenson
|40
|12
|26
|38
|7
|14
|1
|1
|2
|60
|.200
|F
|81
|Jonathan Marchessault
|36
|19
|11
|30
|-2
|14
|4
|0
|2
|125
|.152
|F
|19
|Reilly Smith
|41
|11
|18
|29
|4
|6
|3
|2
|2
|110
|.100
|D
|27
|Shea Theodore
|37
|8
|21
|29
|6
|12
|1
|0
|1
|101
|.079
|D
|7
|Alex Pietrangelo
|39
|6
|20
|26
|3
|26
|2
|1
|0
|109
|.055
|F
|61
|Mark Stone
|23
|7
|19
|26
|10
|8
|2
|0
|2
|43
|.163
|F
|63
|Evgenii Dadonov
|39
|10
|11
|21
|6
|10
|2
|0
|2
|100
|.100
|F
|67
|Max Pacioretty
|16
|12
|9
|21
|8
|11
|3
|0
|3
|77
|.156
|F
|10
|Nicolas Roy
|37
|8
|13
|21
|9
|37
|1
|0
|1
|74
|.108
|F
|26
|Mattias Janmark
|36
|7
|8
|15
|2
|6
|0
|1
|1
|46
|.152
|F
|55
|Keegan Kolesar
|41
|3
|11
|14
|-1
|33
|1
|0
|0
|56
|.054
|D
|14
|Nicolas Hague
|32
|3
|10
|13
|11
|28
|0
|0
|0
|72
|.042
|F
|71
|William Karlsson
|26
|6
|7
|13
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|54
|.111
|D
|52
|Dylan Coghlan
|32
|3
|8
|11
|-3
|10
|2
|0
|1
|63
|.048
|D
|2
|Zach Whitecloud
|28
|5
|6
|11
|13
|10
|0
|1
|1
|51
|.098
|F
|28
|William Carrier
|32
|4
|6
|10
|8
|12
|0
|0
|0
|46
|.087
|F
|21
|Brett Howden
|29
|4
|6
|10
|2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|27
|.148
|D
|3
|Brayden McNabb
|41
|2
|7
|9
|7
|28
|0
|0
|0
|45
|.044
|D
|17
|Ben Hutton
|22
|1
|6
|7
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.034
|F
|22
|Michael Amadio
|23
|3
|3
|6
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|31
|.097
|F
|15
|Jake Leschyshyn
|20
|1
|3
|4
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.056
|F
|46
|Jonas Rondbjerg
|14
|2
|2
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.182
|D
|23
|Alec Martinez
|11
|0
|3
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|F
|41
|Nolan Patrick
|11
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.059
|F
|24
|Adam Brooks
|7
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|.400
|F
|43
|Paul Cotter
|6
|2
|0
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.200
|D
|42
|Danill Miromanov
|6
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|F
|47
|Sven Baertschi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|16
|Pavel Dorofeyev
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|64
|Benjamin Jones
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|19
|Peyton Krebs
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|41
|142
|238
|380
|92
|335
|23
|6
|21
|1412
|.101
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|41
|124
|211
|335
|-107
|324
|25
|4
|16
|1221
|.102
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|90
|Robin Lehner
|29
|1687
|2.95
|16
|11
|1
|0
|83
|860
|0.903
|0
|1
|10
|39
|Laurent Brossoit
|14
|710
|2.78
|8
|3
|1
|0
|33
|330
|0.9
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Logan Thompson
|1
|55
|3.21
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|26
|0.885
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|41
|2486
|2.9
|24
|15
|2
|0
|119
|1216
|.898
|142
|238
|335
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|41
|2486
|3.29
|17
|19
|5
|2
|135
|1405
|.899
|124
|211
|324
