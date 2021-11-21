THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, NOV. 21, 2021
Vegas Golden Knights
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|20
|Chandler Stephenson
|18
|5
|11
|16
|3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|29
|.172
|F
|81
|Jonathan Marchessault
|15
|9
|4
|13
|-1
|4
|1
|0
|2
|43
|.209
|F
|19
|Reilly Smith
|18
|7
|6
|13
|4
|4
|1
|2
|2
|56
|.125
|D
|27
|Shea Theodore
|16
|3
|8
|11
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|44
|.068
|D
|7
|Alex Pietrangelo
|18
|3
|7
|10
|0
|8
|1
|0
|0
|49
|.061
|F
|63
|Evgenii Dadonov
|18
|5
|4
|9
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|54
|.093
|D
|14
|Nicolas Hague
|18
|3
|6
|9
|3
|16
|0
|0
|0
|33
|.091
|F
|10
|Nicolas Roy
|16
|2
|7
|9
|6
|25
|0
|0
|0
|30
|.067
|F
|55
|Keegan Kolesar
|18
|1
|5
|6
|-3
|18
|0
|0
|0
|36
|.028
|D
|3
|Brayden McNabb
|18
|2
|4
|6
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.154
|F
|61
|Mark Stone
|6
|0
|6
|6
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.000
|F
|28
|William Carrier
|11
|2
|2
|4
|2
|8
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.133
|D
|52
|Dylan Coghlan
|16
|1
|3
|4
|-5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|24
|.042
|F
|21
|Brett Howden
|16
|2
|2
|4
|3
|4
|0
|0
|1
|10
|.200
|F
|15
|Jake Leschyshyn
|16
|1
|3
|4
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.063
|F
|26
|Mattias Janmark
|13
|1
|2
|3
|-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|21
|.048
|F
|71
|William Karlsson
|8
|1
|2
|3
|-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.059
|D
|23
|Alec Martinez
|11
|0
|3
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|F
|67
|Max Pacioretty
|2
|2
|1
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|.154
|F
|46
|Jonas Rondbjerg
|11
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|.143
|D
|2
|Zach Whitecloud
|6
|2
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|10
|.200
|F
|43
|Paul Cotter
|5
|2
|0
|2
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.250
|D
|17
|Ben Hutton
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|D
|42
|Danill Miromanov
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|41
|Nolan Patrick
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|22
|Michael Amadio
|7
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|47
|Sven Baertschi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|16
|Pavel Dorofeyev
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|64
|Benjamin Jones
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|0
|Peyton Krebs
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|18
|56
|92
|148
|23
|149
|5
|2
|10
|581
|.096
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|18
|54
|97
|151
|-32
|134
|9
|1
|7
|609
|.089
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|90
|Robin Lehner
|14
|816
|2.86
|8
|6
|0
|0
|39
|472
|0.917
|0
|1
|0
|39
|Laurent Brossoit
|5
|256
|2.8
|3
|1
|0
|0
|12
|134
|0.91
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|18
|1086
|2.83
|11
|7
|0
|0
|51
|606
|.911
|56
|92
|149
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|18
|1086
|2.89
|7
|9
|2
|2
|52
|577
|.904
|54
|97
|134
