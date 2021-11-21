THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, NOV. 21, 2021

Vegas Golden Knights

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F20Chandler Stephenson18511163600129.172
F81Jonathan Marchessault159413-1410243.209
F19Reilly Smith1876134412256.125
D27Shea Theodore1638113600044.068
D7Alex Pietrangelo1837100810049.061
F63Evgenii Dadonov185494010154.093
D14Nicolas Hague1836931600033.091
F10Nicolas Roy1627962500030.067
F55Keegan Kolesar18156-31800036.028
D3Brayden McNabb1824621000013.154
F61Mark Stone6066240009.000
F28William Carrier112242800015.133
D52Dylan Coghlan16134-5210124.042
F21Brett Howden162243400110.200
F15Jake Leschyshyn161340600016.063
F26Mattias Janmark13123-3200121.048
F71William Karlsson8123-4000017.059
D23Alec Martinez110333400011.000
F67Max Pacioretty22133000013.154
F46Jonas Rondbjerg11123200007.143
D2Zach Whitecloud62133200110.200
F43Paul Cotter5202240008.250
D17Ben Hutton40110100002.000
D42Danill Miromanov3011100003.000
F41Nolan Patrick41011000010.100
F22Michael Amadio7000-200006.000
F47Sven Baertschi1000-100001.000
F16Pavel Dorofeyev1000000000.000
F64Benjamin Jones1000120000.000
F0Peyton Krebs9000-6200010.000
TEAM TOTALS185692148231495210581.096
OPPONENT TOTALS185497151-32134917609.089
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Robin Lehner148162.868600394720.917010
39Laurent Brossoit52562.83100121340.91000
TEAM TOTALS1810862.831170051606.9115692149
OPPONENT TOTALS1810862.89792252577.9045497134

