THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, DEC. 14, 2021

Vegas Golden Knights

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F20Chandler Stephenson26917268801143.209
F19Reilly Smith271010204422279.127
D7Alex Pietrangelo275141961211075.067
F61Mark Stone15415198810128.143
F81Jonathan Marchessault2211617-2810270.157
F67Max Pacioretty10107177630259.169
D27Shea Theodore253141721000059.051
F63Evgenii Dadonov2786145620277.104
F10Nicolas Roy25491382900047.085
D14Nicolas Hague273912102800062.048
F26Mattias Janmark222681401128.071
F55Keegan Kolesar27178-32300039.026
F28William Carrier1933631000029.103
D52Dylan Coghlan19156-2610126.038
D3Brayden McNabb2724641200021.095
D2Zach Whitecloud155168601128.179
F21Brett Howden182352400112.167
F71William Karlsson12235-3000022.091
F22Michael Amadio13224-2000016.125
F15Jake Leschyshyn181340600018.056
F46Jonas Rondbjerg132243200010.200
D23Alec Martinez110333400011.000
F43Paul Cotter62021400010.200
D17Ben Hutton10022-31200014.000
F24Adam Brooks5101220013.333
D42Danill Miromanov3011100003.000
F41Nolan Patrick41011000010.100
F47Sven Baertschi1000-100001.000
F16Pavel Dorofeyev1000000000.000
F64Benjamin Jones2000020001.000
F0Peyton Krebs9000-6200010.000
TEAM TOTALS27941532476522011615912.103
OPPONENT TOTALS2785148233-7920117211862.099
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Robin Lehner2112003.1511900636560.904010
39Laurent Brossoit84062.665200182020.911000
TEAM TOTALS2716263.016110081858.90194153220
OPPONENT TOTALS2716263.2611142288906.89785148201

