THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, DEC. 14, 2021
Vegas Golden Knights
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|20
|Chandler Stephenson
|26
|9
|17
|26
|8
|8
|0
|1
|1
|43
|.209
|F
|19
|Reilly Smith
|27
|10
|10
|20
|4
|4
|2
|2
|2
|79
|.127
|D
|7
|Alex Pietrangelo
|27
|5
|14
|19
|6
|12
|1
|1
|0
|75
|.067
|F
|61
|Mark Stone
|15
|4
|15
|19
|8
|8
|1
|0
|1
|28
|.143
|F
|81
|Jonathan Marchessault
|22
|11
|6
|17
|-2
|8
|1
|0
|2
|70
|.157
|F
|67
|Max Pacioretty
|10
|10
|7
|17
|7
|6
|3
|0
|2
|59
|.169
|D
|27
|Shea Theodore
|25
|3
|14
|17
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|59
|.051
|F
|63
|Evgenii Dadonov
|27
|8
|6
|14
|5
|6
|2
|0
|2
|77
|.104
|F
|10
|Nicolas Roy
|25
|4
|9
|13
|8
|29
|0
|0
|0
|47
|.085
|D
|14
|Nicolas Hague
|27
|3
|9
|12
|10
|28
|0
|0
|0
|62
|.048
|F
|26
|Mattias Janmark
|22
|2
|6
|8
|1
|4
|0
|1
|1
|28
|.071
|F
|55
|Keegan Kolesar
|27
|1
|7
|8
|-3
|23
|0
|0
|0
|39
|.026
|F
|28
|William Carrier
|19
|3
|3
|6
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.103
|D
|52
|Dylan Coghlan
|19
|1
|5
|6
|-2
|6
|1
|0
|1
|26
|.038
|D
|3
|Brayden McNabb
|27
|2
|4
|6
|4
|12
|0
|0
|0
|21
|.095
|D
|2
|Zach Whitecloud
|15
|5
|1
|6
|8
|6
|0
|1
|1
|28
|.179
|F
|21
|Brett Howden
|18
|2
|3
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|12
|.167
|F
|71
|William Karlsson
|12
|2
|3
|5
|-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.091
|F
|22
|Michael Amadio
|13
|2
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|.125
|F
|15
|Jake Leschyshyn
|18
|1
|3
|4
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.056
|F
|46
|Jonas Rondbjerg
|13
|2
|2
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.200
|D
|23
|Alec Martinez
|11
|0
|3
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|F
|43
|Paul Cotter
|6
|2
|0
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.200
|D
|17
|Ben Hutton
|10
|0
|2
|2
|-3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|14
|.000
|F
|24
|Adam Brooks
|5
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.333
|D
|42
|Danill Miromanov
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|41
|Nolan Patrick
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|47
|Sven Baertschi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|16
|Pavel Dorofeyev
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|64
|Benjamin Jones
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|0
|Peyton Krebs
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|27
|94
|153
|247
|65
|220
|11
|6
|15
|912
|.103
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|27
|85
|148
|233
|-79
|201
|17
|2
|11
|862
|.099
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|90
|Robin Lehner
|21
|1200
|3.15
|11
|9
|0
|0
|63
|656
|0.904
|0
|1
|0
|39
|Laurent Brossoit
|8
|406
|2.66
|5
|2
|0
|0
|18
|202
|0.911
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|27
|1626
|3.0
|16
|11
|0
|0
|81
|858
|.901
|94
|153
|220
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|27
|1626
|3.26
|11
|14
|2
|2
|88
|906
|.897
|85
|148
|201
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.