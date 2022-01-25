THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, JAN. 25, 2022

Vegas Golden Knights

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F20Chandler Stephenson4112263871411261.197
F81Jonathan Marchessault37191130-214402127.150
F19Reilly Smith4111182946322110.100
D27Shea Theodore3882129612101102.078
D7Alex Pietrangelo4062026326210115.052
F61Mark Stone237192610820243.163
F63Evgenii Dadonov40101121612202104.096
F67Max Pacioretty161292181130377.156
F10Nicolas Roy3881321103910175.107
F26Mattias Janmark3778152601148.146
F55Keegan Kolesar4231114-13510056.054
D14Nicolas Hague3331013122800073.041
F71William Karlsson2767130410057.105
D52Dylan Coghlan333811-31020164.047
F21Brett Howden30471131000128.143
D2Zach Whitecloud285611131001151.098
F28William Carrier33461081200047.085
D3Brayden McNabb4227983000045.044
F22Michael Amadio24437-1200132.125
D17Ben Hutton2316711400030.033
F15Jake Leschyshyn201340600018.056
F46Jonas Rondbjerg152243200012.167
D23Alec Martinez110333400011.000
F41Nolan Patrick121231200019.053
F24Adam Brooks7202320025.400
F43Paul Cotter62021400010.200
D42Danill Miromanov6011-100008.000
F47Sven Baertschi1000-100001.000
F16Pavel Dorofeyev1000000000.000
F64Benjamin Jones2000020001.000
F19Peyton Krebs9000-6200010.000
TEAM TOTALS4214323938297345236221441.099
OPPONENT TOTALS42124211335-112332254161255.099
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Robin Lehner3017472.85171111838940.9070110
39Laurent Brossoit147102.788310333300.9000
36Logan Thompson1553.2101003260.885000
TEAM TOTALS4225462.832515211191250.901143239345
OPPONENT TOTALS4225463.241720521361434.901124211332

