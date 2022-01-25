THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, JAN. 25, 2022
Vegas Golden Knights
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|20
|Chandler Stephenson
|41
|12
|26
|38
|7
|14
|1
|1
|2
|61
|.197
|F
|81
|Jonathan Marchessault
|37
|19
|11
|30
|-2
|14
|4
|0
|2
|127
|.150
|F
|19
|Reilly Smith
|41
|11
|18
|29
|4
|6
|3
|2
|2
|110
|.100
|D
|27
|Shea Theodore
|38
|8
|21
|29
|6
|12
|1
|0
|1
|102
|.078
|D
|7
|Alex Pietrangelo
|40
|6
|20
|26
|3
|26
|2
|1
|0
|115
|.052
|F
|61
|Mark Stone
|23
|7
|19
|26
|10
|8
|2
|0
|2
|43
|.163
|F
|63
|Evgenii Dadonov
|40
|10
|11
|21
|6
|12
|2
|0
|2
|104
|.096
|F
|67
|Max Pacioretty
|16
|12
|9
|21
|8
|11
|3
|0
|3
|77
|.156
|F
|10
|Nicolas Roy
|38
|8
|13
|21
|10
|39
|1
|0
|1
|75
|.107
|F
|26
|Mattias Janmark
|37
|7
|8
|15
|2
|6
|0
|1
|1
|48
|.146
|F
|55
|Keegan Kolesar
|42
|3
|11
|14
|-1
|35
|1
|0
|0
|56
|.054
|D
|14
|Nicolas Hague
|33
|3
|10
|13
|12
|28
|0
|0
|0
|73
|.041
|F
|71
|William Karlsson
|27
|6
|7
|13
|0
|4
|1
|0
|0
|57
|.105
|D
|52
|Dylan Coghlan
|33
|3
|8
|11
|-3
|10
|2
|0
|1
|64
|.047
|F
|21
|Brett Howden
|30
|4
|7
|11
|3
|10
|0
|0
|1
|28
|.143
|D
|2
|Zach Whitecloud
|28
|5
|6
|11
|13
|10
|0
|1
|1
|51
|.098
|F
|28
|William Carrier
|33
|4
|6
|10
|8
|12
|0
|0
|0
|47
|.085
|D
|3
|Brayden McNabb
|42
|2
|7
|9
|8
|30
|0
|0
|0
|45
|.044
|F
|22
|Michael Amadio
|24
|4
|3
|7
|-1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|32
|.125
|D
|17
|Ben Hutton
|23
|1
|6
|7
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|30
|.033
|F
|15
|Jake Leschyshyn
|20
|1
|3
|4
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.056
|F
|46
|Jonas Rondbjerg
|15
|2
|2
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|12
|.167
|D
|23
|Alec Martinez
|11
|0
|3
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|F
|41
|Nolan Patrick
|12
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|19
|.053
|F
|24
|Adam Brooks
|7
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|.400
|F
|43
|Paul Cotter
|6
|2
|0
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.200
|D
|42
|Danill Miromanov
|6
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|F
|47
|Sven Baertschi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|16
|Pavel Dorofeyev
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|64
|Benjamin Jones
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|19
|Peyton Krebs
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|42
|143
|239
|382
|97
|345
|23
|6
|22
|1441
|.099
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|42
|124
|211
|335
|-112
|332
|25
|4
|16
|1255
|.099
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|90
|Robin Lehner
|30
|1747
|2.85
|17
|11
|1
|1
|83
|894
|0.907
|0
|1
|10
|39
|Laurent Brossoit
|14
|710
|2.78
|8
|3
|1
|0
|33
|330
|0.9
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Logan Thompson
|1
|55
|3.21
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|26
|0.885
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|42
|2546
|2.83
|25
|15
|2
|1
|119
|1250
|.901
|143
|239
|345
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|42
|2546
|3.24
|17
|20
|5
|2
|136
|1434
|.901
|124
|211
|332
