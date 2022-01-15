THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 15, 2022
Vegas Golden Knights
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|20
|Chandler Stephenson
|38
|10
|26
|36
|7
|14
|1
|1
|2
|56
|.179
|F
|19
|Reilly Smith
|39
|11
|18
|29
|5
|6
|3
|2
|2
|107
|.103
|F
|81
|Jonathan Marchessault
|34
|18
|9
|27
|-1
|12
|3
|0
|2
|119
|.151
|F
|61
|Mark Stone
|22
|7
|18
|25
|10
|8
|2
|0
|2
|43
|.163
|D
|27
|Shea Theodore
|35
|7
|18
|25
|7
|12
|1
|0
|0
|94
|.074
|D
|7
|Alex Pietrangelo
|37
|6
|18
|24
|4
|24
|2
|1
|0
|106
|.057
|F
|67
|Max Pacioretty
|16
|12
|9
|21
|8
|11
|3
|0
|3
|77
|.156
|F
|10
|Nicolas Roy
|35
|7
|12
|19
|10
|33
|0
|0
|1
|70
|.100
|F
|63
|Evgenii Dadonov
|37
|9
|9
|18
|6
|10
|2
|0
|2
|93
|.097
|F
|26
|Mattias Janmark
|34
|7
|8
|15
|4
|4
|0
|1
|1
|41
|.171
|F
|55
|Keegan Kolesar
|39
|3
|11
|14
|1
|33
|1
|0
|0
|53
|.057
|D
|14
|Nicolas Hague
|32
|3
|10
|13
|11
|28
|0
|0
|0
|72
|.042
|D
|52
|Dylan Coghlan
|30
|3
|8
|11
|-1
|10
|2
|0
|1
|57
|.053
|F
|71
|William Karlsson
|24
|5
|6
|11
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|46
|.109
|D
|2
|Zach Whitecloud
|27
|5
|6
|11
|12
|10
|0
|1
|1
|50
|.100
|F
|21
|Brett Howden
|28
|4
|6
|10
|2
|10
|0
|0
|1
|23
|.174
|F
|28
|William Carrier
|30
|4
|5
|9
|7
|12
|0
|0
|0
|41
|.098
|D
|3
|Brayden McNabb
|39
|2
|7
|9
|6
|28
|0
|0
|0
|39
|.051
|D
|17
|Ben Hutton
|20
|1
|6
|7
|3
|14
|0
|0
|0
|28
|.036
|F
|22
|Michael Amadio
|21
|3
|3
|6
|-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|29
|.103
|F
|15
|Jake Leschyshyn
|20
|1
|3
|4
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.056
|F
|46
|Jonas Rondbjerg
|14
|2
|2
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.182
|D
|23
|Alec Martinez
|11
|0
|3
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|F
|41
|Nolan Patrick
|9
|1
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|.067
|F
|24
|Adam Brooks
|7
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|.400
|F
|43
|Paul Cotter
|6
|2
|0
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.200
|D
|42
|Danill Miromanov
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|.000
|F
|47
|Sven Baertschi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|16
|Pavel Dorofeyev
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|64
|Benjamin Jones
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|19
|Peyton Krebs
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|39
|135
|225
|360
|105
|323
|20
|6
|20
|1333
|.101
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|39
|116
|198
|314
|-119
|314
|23
|4
|15
|1157
|.100
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|90
|Robin Lehner
|27
|1567
|2.91
|15
|10
|1
|0
|76
|797
|0.905
|0
|1
|10
|39
|Laurent Brossoit
|14
|710
|2.78
|8
|3
|1
|0
|33
|330
|0.9
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Logan Thompson
|1
|55
|3.21
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|26
|0.885
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|39
|2364
|2.87
|23
|14
|2
|0
|112
|1153
|.900
|135
|225
|323
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|39
|2364
|3.28
|16
|19
|4
|2
|128
|1326
|.899
|116
|198
|314
