THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, JAN. 15, 2022

Vegas Golden Knights

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F20Chandler Stephenson3810263671411256.179
F19Reilly Smith3911182956322107.103
F81Jonathan Marchessault3418927-112302119.151
F61Mark Stone227182510820243.163
D27Shea Theodore357182571210094.074
D7Alex Pietrangelo3761824424210106.057
F67Max Pacioretty161292181130377.156
F10Nicolas Roy3571219103300170.100
F63Evgenii Dadonov37991861020293.097
F26Mattias Janmark3478154401141.171
F55Keegan Kolesar393111413310053.057
D14Nicolas Hague3231013112800072.042
D52Dylan Coghlan303811-11020157.053
F71William Karlsson2456111400046.109
D2Zach Whitecloud275611121001150.100
F21Brett Howden28461021000123.174
F28William Carrier3045971200041.098
D3Brayden McNabb3927962800039.051
D17Ben Hutton2016731400028.036
F22Michael Amadio21336-2200029.103
F15Jake Leschyshyn201340600018.056
F46Jonas Rondbjerg142243200011.182
D23Alec Martinez110333400011.000
F41Nolan Patrick91232000015.067
F24Adam Brooks7202320025.400
F43Paul Cotter62021400010.200
D42Danill Miromanov5011000006.000
F47Sven Baertschi1000-100001.000
F16Pavel Dorofeyev1000000000.000
F64Benjamin Jones2000020001.000
F19Peyton Krebs9000-6200010.000
TEAM TOTALS39135225360105323206201333.101
OPPONENT TOTALS39116198314-119314234151157.100
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Robin Lehner2715672.91151010767970.9050110
39Laurent Brossoit147102.788310333300.9000
36Logan Thompson1553.2101003260.885000
TEAM TOTALS3923642.872314201121153.900135225323
OPPONENT TOTALS3923643.281619421281326.899116198314

