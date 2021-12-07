THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, DEC. 7, 2021

Vegas Golden Knights

POSNO.PLAYERGPGAPTS+/-PIMPPSHGWSPCTG
F20Chandler Stephenson24913224801141.220
F19Reilly Smith24109194422275.133
F81Jonathan Marchessault1910515-2610256.179
D27Shea Theodore223121541000056.054
D7Alex Pietrangelo244101401011061.066
F10Nicolas Roy22491382900043.093
F63Evgenii Dadonov2475123210268.103
F61Mark Stone12111123600022.045
D14Nicolas Hague24371052000053.057
F67Max Pacioretty764102420140.150
F26Mattias Janmark192681401125.080
F55Keegan Kolesar24167-32300038.026
F28William Carrier1633631000023.130
D3Brayden McNabb2424631200017.118
D52Dylan Coghlan18145-3410125.040
F21Brett Howden182352400112.167
F15Jake Leschyshyn181340600018.056
F46Jonas Rondbjerg132243200010.200
D2Zach Whitecloud123147401119.158
F22Michael Amadio10123-100009.111
F71William Karlsson9123-5000018.056
D23Alec Martinez110333400011.000
F43Paul Cotter62021400010.200
D17Ben Hutton8022-1120008.000
F24Adam Brooks4101200013.333
D42Danill Miromanov3011100003.000
F41Nolan Patrick41011000010.100
F47Sven Baertschi1000-100001.000
F16Pavel Dorofeyev1000000000.000
F64Benjamin Jones2000020001.000
F0Peyton Krebs9000-6200010.000
TEAM TOTALS2480128208381948613787.102
OPPONENT TOTALS2473125198-5317311210787.093
POSNOGOALTENDERGPMINSAVGWLOTSOGASASV%GAPIM
90Robin Lehner1911123.0210900566190.91010
39Laurent Brossoit63162.464100131640.921000
TEAM TOTALS2414462.8814100069783.90780128194
OPPONENT TOTALS2414463.1310122275782.89873125173

