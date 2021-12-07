THROUGH GAMES OF TUESDAY, DEC. 7, 2021
Vegas Golden Knights
|POS
|NO.
|PLAYER
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|PCTG
|F
|20
|Chandler Stephenson
|24
|9
|13
|22
|4
|8
|0
|1
|1
|41
|.220
|F
|19
|Reilly Smith
|24
|10
|9
|19
|4
|4
|2
|2
|2
|75
|.133
|F
|81
|Jonathan Marchessault
|19
|10
|5
|15
|-2
|6
|1
|0
|2
|56
|.179
|D
|27
|Shea Theodore
|22
|3
|12
|15
|4
|10
|0
|0
|0
|56
|.054
|D
|7
|Alex Pietrangelo
|24
|4
|10
|14
|0
|10
|1
|1
|0
|61
|.066
|F
|10
|Nicolas Roy
|22
|4
|9
|13
|8
|29
|0
|0
|0
|43
|.093
|F
|63
|Evgenii Dadonov
|24
|7
|5
|12
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|68
|.103
|F
|61
|Mark Stone
|12
|1
|11
|12
|3
|6
|0
|0
|0
|22
|.045
|D
|14
|Nicolas Hague
|24
|3
|7
|10
|5
|20
|0
|0
|0
|53
|.057
|F
|67
|Max Pacioretty
|7
|6
|4
|10
|2
|4
|2
|0
|1
|40
|.150
|F
|26
|Mattias Janmark
|19
|2
|6
|8
|1
|4
|0
|1
|1
|25
|.080
|F
|55
|Keegan Kolesar
|24
|1
|6
|7
|-3
|23
|0
|0
|0
|38
|.026
|F
|28
|William Carrier
|16
|3
|3
|6
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|23
|.130
|D
|3
|Brayden McNabb
|24
|2
|4
|6
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0
|17
|.118
|D
|52
|Dylan Coghlan
|18
|1
|4
|5
|-3
|4
|1
|0
|1
|25
|.040
|F
|21
|Brett Howden
|18
|2
|3
|5
|2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|12
|.167
|F
|15
|Jake Leschyshyn
|18
|1
|3
|4
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.056
|F
|46
|Jonas Rondbjerg
|13
|2
|2
|4
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.200
|D
|2
|Zach Whitecloud
|12
|3
|1
|4
|7
|4
|0
|1
|1
|19
|.158
|F
|22
|Michael Amadio
|10
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|.111
|F
|71
|William Karlsson
|9
|1
|2
|3
|-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|.056
|D
|23
|Alec Martinez
|11
|0
|3
|3
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|11
|.000
|F
|43
|Paul Cotter
|6
|2
|0
|2
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.200
|D
|17
|Ben Hutton
|8
|0
|2
|2
|-1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|8
|.000
|F
|24
|Adam Brooks
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.333
|D
|42
|Danill Miromanov
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|F
|41
|Nolan Patrick
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.100
|F
|47
|Sven Baertschi
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|16
|Pavel Dorofeyev
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|F
|64
|Benjamin Jones
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|F
|0
|Peyton Krebs
|9
|0
|0
|0
|-6
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|.000
|TEAM TOTALS
|24
|80
|128
|208
|38
|194
|8
|6
|13
|787
|.102
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|24
|73
|125
|198
|-53
|173
|11
|2
|10
|787
|.093
|POS
|NO
|GOALTENDER
|GP
|MINS
|AVG
|W
|L
|OT
|SO
|GA
|SA
|SV%
|G
|A
|PIM
|90
|Robin Lehner
|19
|1112
|3.02
|10
|9
|0
|0
|56
|619
|0.91
|0
|1
|0
|39
|Laurent Brossoit
|6
|316
|2.46
|4
|1
|0
|0
|13
|164
|0.921
|0
|0
|0
|TEAM TOTALS
|24
|1446
|2.88
|14
|10
|0
|0
|69
|783
|.907
|80
|128
|194
|OPPONENT TOTALS
|24
|1446
|3.13
|10
|12
|2
|2
|75
|782
|.898
|73
|125
|173
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.