YALE (3-2)
Kelly 3-6 2-2 8, Cotton 3-10 0-0 7, Dike 1-3 0-0 2, Gabbidon 2-6 0-0 4, Swain 8-22 3-4 22, Mahoney 0-4 1-2 1, Feinberg 3-4 0-0 6, Basa-Ama 0-0 0-0 0, Knowling 1-1 1-2 3, Molloy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-56 7-10 53.
VERMONT (3-1)
Davis 5-13 7-9 18, Powell 4-8 0-0 8, Duncan 1-2 0-0 2, Gibson 0-4 0-1 0, Shungu 4-11 4-8 13, Mazzulla 1-5 6-6 8, Sullivan 2-3 0-0 5, Patella 1-3 0-0 2, Deloney 0-1 0-0 0, Fiorillo 2-5 0-0 5, Guillory 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 20-55 17-26 61.
Halftime_Yale 24-23. 3-Point Goals_Yale 4-23 (Swain 3-9, Cotton 1-6, Dike 0-1, Kelly 0-1, Gabbidon 0-2, Mahoney 0-4), Vermont 4-24 (Sullivan 1-2, Fiorillo 1-3, Davis 1-4, Shungu 1-6, Patella 0-1, Powell 0-1, Gibson 0-3, Mazzulla 0-4). Fouled Out_Kelly, Dike. Rebounds_Yale 34 (Gabbidon, Mahoney 7), Vermont 34 (Davis 9). Assists_Yale 9 (Mahoney 4), Vermont 10 (Davis 3). Total Fouls_Yale 25, Vermont 14. A_2,188 (3,266).