NJIT (5-14)
Diakite 4-9 0-0 8, Osawe 1-5 3-4 5, Gray 5-14 0-1 12, Hess 2-7 1-2 6, R.Sullivan 9-12 2-3 23, de Graaf 2-2 1-1 5, Faison 0-0 2-2 2, McMillian 2-5 0-0 5, Anderson 1-3 0-0 3. Totals 26-57 9-13 69.
VERMONT (10-10)
Veretto 2-6 0-0 4, Duncan 3-5 0-0 6, Gibson 7-11 0-0 18, Penn 7-9 1-1 15, F.Sullivan 10-17 2-2 28, Hurley 0-1 5-6 5, Deloney 2-5 0-0 5, Ayo-Faleye 1-4 2-2 4, Alamutu 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-2 0, Ndayishimiye 0-1 0-0 0, Ochoa 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-59 10-13 85.
Halftime_Vermont 40-30. 3-Point Goals_NJIT 8-14 (R.Sullivan 3-5, Gray 2-3, McMillian 1-1, Hess 1-2, Anderson 1-3), Vermont 11-30 (F.Sullivan 6-11, Gibson 4-7, Deloney 1-4, Ayo-Faleye 0-1, Hurley 0-1, Ndayishimiye 0-1, Penn 0-1, Veretto 0-4). Rebounds_NJIT 23 (Osawe 8), Vermont 32 (Duncan, F.Sullivan 6). Assists_NJIT 7 (Gray 2), Vermont 18 (Duncan 7). Total Fouls_NJIT 12, Vermont 14. A_2,321 (3,266).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.