|Albany (NY)
|0
|7
|9
|13
|—
|29
|Villanova
|7
|14
|0
|10
|—
|31
First Quarter
VILL_Durojaiye 70 run (Mercurio kick), 14:37
Second Quarter
VILL_Hayek 18 pass from Watkins (Mercurio kick), 10:52
VILL_Pringle 20 pass from Watkins (Mercurio kick), 01:09
ALBY_Easton 26 pass from Poffenbarger (Opalko kick), 00:06
Third Quarter
ALBY_Poffenbarger 1 run (Opalko kick), 08:02
ALBY_Team safety, 02:11
Fourth Quarter
VILL_Pringle 80 pass from Watkins (Mercurio kick), 04:44
ALBY_Greaney 4 pass from Poffenbarger (Opalko kick), 01:54
ALBY_Greaney 5 pass from Poffenbarger (pass failed), 00:53
VILL_FG Mercurio 28, 00:00
|ALBY
|VILL
|First downs
|24
|20
|Rushes-yards
|22-57
|32-151
|Passing
|370
|292
|Comp-Att-Int
|33-42-1
|18-26-0
|Return Yards
|110
|63
|Punts-Avg.
|5-48.0
|3-29.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-Yards
|12-115
|5-46
|Time of Possession
|30:35
|29:25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Albany (NY), Re. Poffenbarger 14-44, Ro. Alexander 1-7, To. Sibley 5-6, Jo. Carino 1-0, Jo. Lopez-Quinones 1-0. Villanova, TD. Ayo-Durojaiye 20-136, El. Smith 2-14, De. Barlee 6-6, Co. Watkins 3-0, Ri. Ortega 1-(minus 5).
PASSING_Albany (NY), Re. Poffenbarger 33-42-1-370. Villanova, Co. Watkins 18-26-0-292.
RECEIVING_Albany (NY), Br. Easton 4-92, Ro. Alexander 11-90, Qu. Zinobile 4-67, Th. Greaney 6-42, Kr. McAdams 2-27, Ja. Parker 2-21, To. Sibley 2-12, Ia. Renninger 1-10, Jo. Lopez-Quinones 1-9. Villanova, Ra. Pringle 4-143, Ja. Hayek 4-57, De. Boykin 2-34, Ja. Sanchez 4-29, TD. Ayo-Durojaiye 1-16, Ch. Gilroy 2-9, Ja. Stanton 1-4.
