|Villanova
|3
|14
|14
|7
|—
|38
|Long Island University
|0
|7
|0
|14
|—
|21
First Quarter
VILL_FG Mercurio 34, 07:01
Second Quarter
VILL_Watkins 11 run (Mercurio kick), N/A
VILL_Boykin 60 pass from Watkins (Mercurio kick), N/A
LIU_Rhodes 5 pass from Green (Coney kick), N/A
Third Quarter
VILL_Barlee 5 run (Mercurio kick), 07:01
VILL_Pringle 14 pass from Watkins (Mercurio kick), 00:00
Fourth Quarter
LIU_Wells 22 pass from Green (Coney kick), 13:13
VILL_Ayo Durojaiye 10 run (Mercurio kick), 06:17
LIU_Paul 4 run (Coney kick), 01:59
|VILL
|LIU
|First downs
|21
|22
|Rushes-yards
|49-365
|26-129
|Passing
|196
|230
|Comp-Att-Int
|7-12-4
|31-45-2
|Return Yards
|52
|70
|Punts-Avg.
|2-35.5
|6-37.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-1
|Penalty-Yards
|8-78
|3-25
|Time of Possession
|31:35
|28:25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Villanova, De. Barlee 18-177, TD. Ayo-Durojaiye 16-109, El. Smith 6-44, Co. Watkins 7-39, Team 2-(minus 4). Long Island University, Pa. Bowen 8-53, Sh. Paul 5-25, De. Green 6-20, Da. Wells 3-16, Jo. DeBique 4-15.
PASSING_Villanova, Co. Watkins 7-12-4-196. Long Island University, De. Green 31-45-2-230.
RECEIVING_Villanova, Ja. Hayek 4-120, De. Boykin 1-60, Ra. Pringle 2-16. Long Island University, Mi. Love 7-61, Ow. Glascoe 10-55, To. Oyekanmi 3-43, Da. Wells 3-34, Ju. Weller 2-16, Za. Rhodes 4-14, Pa. Bowen 1-9, Jo. DeBique 1-(minus 2).
