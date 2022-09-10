Villanova31414738
Long Island University0701421

First Quarter

VILL_FG Mercurio 34, 07:01

Second Quarter

VILL_Watkins 11 run (Mercurio kick), N/A

VILL_Boykin 60 pass from Watkins (Mercurio kick), N/A

LIU_Rhodes 5 pass from Green (Coney kick), N/A

Third Quarter

VILL_Barlee 5 run (Mercurio kick), 07:01

VILL_Pringle 14 pass from Watkins (Mercurio kick), 00:00

Fourth Quarter

LIU_Wells 22 pass from Green (Coney kick), 13:13

VILL_Ayo Durojaiye 10 run (Mercurio kick), 06:17

LIU_Paul 4 run (Coney kick), 01:59

VILLLIU
First downs2122
Rushes-yards49-36526-129
Passing196230
Comp-Att-Int7-12-431-45-2
Return Yards5270
Punts-Avg.2-35.56-37.7
Fumbles-Lost1-01-1
Penalty-Yards8-783-25
Time of Possession31:3528:25

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Villanova, De. Barlee 18-177, TD. Ayo-Durojaiye 16-109, El. Smith 6-44, Co. Watkins 7-39, Team 2-(minus 4). Long Island University, Pa. Bowen 8-53, Sh. Paul 5-25, De. Green 6-20, Da. Wells 3-16, Jo. DeBique 4-15.

PASSING_Villanova, Co. Watkins 7-12-4-196. Long Island University, De. Green 31-45-2-230.

RECEIVING_Villanova, Ja. Hayek 4-120, De. Boykin 1-60, Ra. Pringle 2-16. Long Island University, Mi. Love 7-61, Ow. Glascoe 10-55, To. Oyekanmi 3-43, Da. Wells 3-34, Ju. Weller 2-16, Za. Rhodes 4-14, Pa. Bowen 1-9, Jo. DeBique 1-(minus 2).

