FGFTReb
VILLANOVAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dixon334-110-01-5438
Slater111-20-00-2142
Whitmore264-113-40-40211
Daniels282-83-30-1248
Moore3510-131-11-33025
Armstrong262-60-00-2125
Arcidiacono210-10-00-3100
Longino192-41-11-4115
Totals20025-568-93-24131664

Percentages: FG .446, FT .889.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Moore 4-7, Armstrong 1-2, Daniels 1-5, Arcidiacono 0-1, Dixon 0-1, Longino 0-1, Whitmore 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Armstrong).

Turnovers: 7 (Daniels 2, Dixon 2, Moore 2, Longino).

Steals: 7 (Arcidiacono 3, Daniels 2, Longino, Moore).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
XAVIERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Hunter285-64-43-42314
J.Nunge345-102-32-102012
Boum405-123-30-42217
Jones382-100-20-7714
Kunkel374-100-00-43110
Claude182-30-00-3136
Edwards50-00-01-1000
Totals20023-519-126-33171063

Percentages: FG .451, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Boum 4-9, Claude 2-2, Kunkel 2-6, J.Nunge 0-1, Jones 0-5).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (J.Nunge).

Turnovers: 14 (Boum 3, Claude 3, J.Nunge 2, Jones 2, Kunkel 2, Edwards, Hunter).

Steals: 4 (Claude 2, Jones, Kunkel).

Technical Fouls: None.

Villanova303464
Xavier362763

.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you