|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VILLANOVA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Dixon
|33
|4-11
|0-0
|1-5
|4
|3
|8
|Slater
|11
|1-2
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|2
|Whitmore
|26
|4-11
|3-4
|0-4
|0
|2
|11
|Daniels
|28
|2-8
|3-3
|0-1
|2
|4
|8
|Moore
|35
|10-13
|1-1
|1-3
|3
|0
|25
|Armstrong
|26
|2-6
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|5
|Arcidiacono
|21
|0-1
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|0
|Longino
|19
|2-4
|1-1
|1-4
|1
|1
|5
|Totals
|200
|25-56
|8-9
|3-24
|13
|16
|64
Percentages: FG .446, FT .889.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Moore 4-7, Armstrong 1-2, Daniels 1-5, Arcidiacono 0-1, Dixon 0-1, Longino 0-1, Whitmore 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Armstrong).
Turnovers: 7 (Daniels 2, Dixon 2, Moore 2, Longino).
Steals: 7 (Arcidiacono 3, Daniels 2, Longino, Moore).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|XAVIER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Hunter
|28
|5-6
|4-4
|3-4
|2
|3
|14
|J.Nunge
|34
|5-10
|2-3
|2-10
|2
|0
|12
|Boum
|40
|5-12
|3-3
|0-4
|2
|2
|17
|Jones
|38
|2-10
|0-2
|0-7
|7
|1
|4
|Kunkel
|37
|4-10
|0-0
|0-4
|3
|1
|10
|Claude
|18
|2-3
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|3
|6
|Edwards
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|23-51
|9-12
|6-33
|17
|10
|63
Percentages: FG .451, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Boum 4-9, Claude 2-2, Kunkel 2-6, J.Nunge 0-1, Jones 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (J.Nunge).
Turnovers: 14 (Boum 3, Claude 3, J.Nunge 2, Jones 2, Kunkel 2, Edwards, Hunter).
Steals: 4 (Claude 2, Jones, Kunkel).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Villanova
|30
|34
|—
|64
|Xavier
|36
|27
|—
|63
.
