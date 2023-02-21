VILLANOVA (14-14)
Dixon 4-11 0-0 8, Slater 1-2 0-0 2, Whitmore 4-11 3-4 11, Daniels 2-8 3-3 8, Moore 10-13 1-1 25, Armstrong 2-6 0-0 5, Arcidiacono 0-1 0-0 0, Longino 2-4 1-1 5. Totals 25-56 8-9 64.
XAVIER (20-8)
Hunter 5-6 4-4 14, J.Nunge 5-10 2-3 12, Boum 5-12 3-3 17, Jones 2-10 0-2 4, Kunkel 4-10 0-0 10, Claude 2-3 0-0 6, Edwards 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-51 9-12 63.
Halftime_Xavier 36-30. 3-Point Goals_Villanova 6-19 (Moore 4-7, Armstrong 1-2, Daniels 1-5, Arcidiacono 0-1, Dixon 0-1, Longino 0-1, Whitmore 0-2), Xavier 8-23 (Boum 4-9, Claude 2-2, Kunkel 2-6, J.Nunge 0-1, Jones 0-5). Rebounds_Villanova 24 (Dixon 5), Xavier 33 (J.Nunge 10). Assists_Villanova 13 (Dixon 4), Xavier 17 (Jones 7). Total Fouls_Villanova 16, Xavier 10. A_10,349 (10,250).
