FGFTReb
GEORGETOWNMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Akok272-50-00-3034
Wahab243-40-00-3046
Murray372-86-91-51210
Riley308-120-02-60418
Spears408-133-30-37119
Mozone173-70-00-4039
Ezewiro151-12-22-7054
Bristol101-21-20-0023
Totals20028-5212-165-3182473

Percentages: FG .538, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 5-14, .357 (Mozone 3-5, Riley 2-3, Bristol 0-1, Spears 0-1, Akok 0-2, Murray 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Ezewiro 3).

Turnovers: 12 (Spears 7, Murray 2, Akok, Mozone, Riley).

Steals: 3 (Bristol, Murray, Wahab).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
VILLANOVAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Dixon313-46-110-40312
Slater335-94-40-22415
Whitmore305-130-10-02113
Arcidiacono220-12-20-3022
Daniels343-99-100-41216
Armstrong305-72-20-32214
Patterson141-20-10-1122
Hausen61-20-00-0103
Totals20023-4723-310-1791677

Percentages: FG .489, FT .742.

3-Point Goals: 8-16, .500 (Whitmore 3-5, Armstrong 2-2, Hausen 1-2, Slater 1-2, Daniels 1-3, Arcidiacono 0-1, Patterson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Dixon, Whitmore).

Turnovers: 7 (Slater 3, Dixon 2, Daniels, Whitmore).

Steals: 9 (Whitmore 4, Armstrong, Daniels, Dixon, Patterson, Slater).

Technical Fouls: None.

Georgetown334073
Villanova374077

A_6,501 (6,500).

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

