GEORGETOWN (5-14)
Akok 2-5 0-0 4, Wahab 3-4 0-0 6, Murray 2-8 6-9 10, Riley 8-12 0-0 18, Spears 8-13 3-3 19, Mozone 3-7 0-0 9, Ezewiro 1-1 2-2 4, Bristol 1-2 1-2 3. Totals 28-52 12-16 73.
VILLANOVA (9-10)
Dixon 3-4 6-11 12, Slater 5-9 4-4 15, Whitmore 5-13 0-1 13, Arcidiacono 0-1 2-2 2, Daniels 3-9 9-10 16, Armstrong 5-7 2-2 14, Patterson 1-2 0-1 2, Hausen 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 23-47 23-31 77.
Halftime_Villanova 37-33. 3-Point Goals_Georgetown 5-14 (Mozone 3-5, Riley 2-3, Bristol 0-1, Spears 0-1, Akok 0-2, Murray 0-2), Villanova 8-16 (Whitmore 3-5, Armstrong 2-2, Hausen 1-2, Slater 1-2, Daniels 1-3, Arcidiacono 0-1, Patterson 0-1). Fouled Out_Ezewiro. Rebounds_Georgetown 31 (Ezewiro 7), Villanova 17 (Dixon, Daniels 4). Assists_Georgetown 8 (Spears 7), Villanova 9 (Slater, Whitmore, Armstrong 2). Total Fouls_Georgetown 24, Villanova 16. A_6,501 (6,500).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.