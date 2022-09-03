|Richmond
|7
|3
|7
|0
|—
|17
|Virginia
|14
|14
|0
|6
|—
|34
First Quarter
RICH_Smith 8 run (Larson kick), 6:27.
UVA_L.Davis 56 pass from Armstrong (Farrell kick), 5:56.
UVA_P.Jones 15 run (Farrell kick), :05.
Second Quarter
UVA_Armstrong 64 run (Farrell kick), 13:00.
RICH_FG Larson 45, 9:36.
UVA_Hollins 0 run (Farrell kick), 4:10.
Third Quarter
RICH_Smith 5 pass from Udinski (Larson kick), 10:51.
Fourth Quarter
UVA_P.Jones 11 pass from Armstrong (kick failed), 11:51.
|RICH
|UVA
|First downs
|18
|28
|Total Net Yards
|330
|505
|Rushes-yards
|35-170
|42-259
|Passing
|160
|246
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|2-1
|Kickoff Returns
|1-15
|3-74
|Interceptions Ret.
|1--5
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|23-34-0
|21-33-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-6
|1-4
|Punts
|5-42.4
|3-48.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-55
|6-50
|Time of Possession
|28:21
|31:39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Richmond, Smith 13-88, Dykes 17-76, Udinski 5-6. Virginia, Armstrong 10-105, P.Jones 19-104, X.Brown 4-25, Hollins 8-24, Woolfolk 1-1.
PASSING_Richmond, Udinski 23-34-0-160. Virginia, Armstrong 21-33-1-246.
RECEIVING_Richmond, Williams 9-67, Henley 5-24, Smith 4-26, Herres 3-29, Dykes 1-9, DeGennaro 1-5. Virginia, Wicks 6-47, L.Davis 4-89, K.Thompson 4-55, Kemp 3-25, P.Jones 2-14, Misch 1-11, Wentz 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_Richmond, Larson 47.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.