VIRGINIA (1-4)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Taylor288-141-12-91117
Parker172-52-22-12106
Miller302-70-02-3326
Toi386-144-40-53120
Valladay262-41-20-4115
Clarkson260-41-20-2031
Jefferson90-00-00-2100
Dale110-30-00-0200
Lawson92-50-01-3115
Pitts60-10-00-1100
Team00-00-01-1000
Totals20022-579-118-4214960

Percentages: FG 38.596, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Toi 4-9, Miller 2-5, Lawson 1-3, Taylor 0-1, Valladay 0-1, Dale 0-3)

Blocked Shots: 4 (Clarkson 2, Parker 1, Toi 1)

Turnovers: 18 (Taylor 4, Toi 4, Team 3, Parker 2, Jefferson 2, Valladay 1, Lawson 1, Pitts 1)

Steals: 6 (Miller 1, Toi 1, Valladay 1, Clarkson 1, Jefferson 1, Lawson 1)

Technical Fouls: None

CAL ST.-FULLERTON (2-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Gill272-70-02-9424
Neff382-71-21-5047
Lewis264-80-01-3038
Nimmo264-120-01-3409
Wahinekapu325-161-20-53113
Vidmar160-30-00-1000
de Vera00-00-00-0000
Furch00-00-00-0010
Hernandez141-41-20-1113
Jovanovic211-31-22-3124
Team00-00-00-3000
Totals20019-604-87-33131448

Percentages: FG 31.667, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Neff 2-6, Wahinekapu 2-6, Nimmo 1-3, Jovanovic 1-1, Gill 0-1, Vidmar 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 2 (Gill 1, Hernandez 1)

Turnovers: 11 (Nimmo 3, Wahinekapu 2, Jovanovic 2, Team 2, Neff 1, Vidmar 1)

Steals: 7 (Neff 2, Wahinekapu 2, Gill 1, Nimmo 1, Vidmar 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Virginia1617111660
Cal St.-Fullerton121551648

A_283

Officials_Michol Murray, Brian Woods, Michael Price

