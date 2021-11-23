|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VIRGINIA (1-4)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Taylor
|28
|8-14
|1-1
|2-9
|1
|1
|17
|Parker
|17
|2-5
|2-2
|2-12
|1
|0
|6
|Miller
|30
|2-7
|0-0
|2-3
|3
|2
|6
|Toi
|38
|6-14
|4-4
|0-5
|3
|1
|20
|Valladay
|26
|2-4
|1-2
|0-4
|1
|1
|5
|Clarkson
|26
|0-4
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|3
|1
|Jefferson
|9
|0-0
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|0
|0
|Dale
|11
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|0
|0
|Lawson
|9
|2-5
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|5
|Pitts
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-57
|9-11
|8-42
|14
|9
|60
Percentages: FG 38.596, FT .818.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Toi 4-9, Miller 2-5, Lawson 1-3, Taylor 0-1, Valladay 0-1, Dale 0-3)
Blocked Shots: 4 (Clarkson 2, Parker 1, Toi 1)
Turnovers: 18 (Taylor 4, Toi 4, Team 3, Parker 2, Jefferson 2, Valladay 1, Lawson 1, Pitts 1)
Steals: 6 (Miller 1, Toi 1, Valladay 1, Clarkson 1, Jefferson 1, Lawson 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CAL ST.-FULLERTON (2-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gill
|27
|2-7
|0-0
|2-9
|4
|2
|4
|Neff
|38
|2-7
|1-2
|1-5
|0
|4
|7
|Lewis
|26
|4-8
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|3
|8
|Nimmo
|26
|4-12
|0-0
|1-3
|4
|0
|9
|Wahinekapu
|32
|5-16
|1-2
|0-5
|3
|1
|13
|Vidmar
|16
|0-3
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|de Vera
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Furch
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Hernandez
|14
|1-4
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|3
|Jovanovic
|21
|1-3
|1-2
|2-3
|1
|2
|4
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-60
|4-8
|7-33
|13
|14
|48
Percentages: FG 31.667, FT .500.
3-Point Goals: 6-19, .316 (Neff 2-6, Wahinekapu 2-6, Nimmo 1-3, Jovanovic 1-1, Gill 0-1, Vidmar 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 2 (Gill 1, Hernandez 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Nimmo 3, Wahinekapu 2, Jovanovic 2, Team 2, Neff 1, Vidmar 1)
Steals: 7 (Neff 2, Wahinekapu 2, Gill 1, Nimmo 1, Vidmar 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Virginia
|16
|17
|11
|16
|—
|60
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|12
|15
|5
|16
|—
|48
A_283
Officials_Michol Murray, Brian Woods, Michael Price