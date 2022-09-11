Boston College037010
Virginia Tech1077327

First Quarter

VT_Holston 1 run (Ross kick), 11:04.

VT_FG Ross 49, :48.

Second Quarter

VT_King 65 run (Ross kick), 13:50.

BC_FG Lytton 30, :22.

Third Quarter

BC_Jad.Williams 17 pass from Jurkovec (Lytton kick), 5:18.

VT_Smith 2 pass from Wells (Ross kick), 1:22.

Fourth Quarter

VT_FG Ross 38, 4:20.

A_65,632.

BCVT
First downs1114
Total Net Yards155284
Rushes-yards26-445-144
Passing151140
Punt Returns0-01--3
Kickoff Returns1-202-45
Interceptions Ret.0-01-31
Comp-Att-Int19-34-116-25-0
Sacked-Yards Lost5-372-11
Punts10-44.37-45.286
Fumbles-Lost1-01-0
Penalties-Yards5-295-25
Time of Possession27:4245:49

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Boston College, Garwo 10-15, Flowers 1-7, Sinkfield 2-4, Barfield 1-3, Jurkovec 12-(minus 25). Virginia Tech, King 4-64, Holston 20-48, Wells 9-24, Black 8-11, Blumrick 2-(minus 1), (Team) 2-(minus 2).

PASSING_Boston College, Jurkovec 15-28-1-135, Morehead 4-6-0-16. Virginia Tech, Wells 16-25-0-140.

RECEIVING_Boston College, Flowers 4-79, Jad.Williams 3-37, Gill 2-11, Coleman 2-1, Barfield 2-(minus 4), Griffin 1-9, Bond 1-6, Sinkfield 1-5, Takacs 1-4, Garwo 1-2, Johnson 1-1. Virginia Tech, Blumrick 5-46, Smith 3-50, S.Gosnell 2-30, Lofton 2-(minus 2), Holston 1-8, King 1-5, De Iuliis 1-2, Gallo 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

