|Boston College
|0
|3
|7
|0
|—
|10
|Virginia Tech
|10
|7
|7
|3
|—
|27
First Quarter
VT_Holston 1 run (Ross kick), 11:04.
VT_FG Ross 49, :48.
Second Quarter
VT_King 65 run (Ross kick), 13:50.
BC_FG Lytton 30, :22.
Third Quarter
BC_Jad.Williams 17 pass from Jurkovec (Lytton kick), 5:18.
VT_Smith 2 pass from Wells (Ross kick), 1:22.
Fourth Quarter
VT_FG Ross 38, 4:20.
A_65,632.
|BC
|VT
|First downs
|11
|14
|Total Net Yards
|155
|284
|Rushes-yards
|26-4
|45-144
|Passing
|151
|140
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1--3
|Kickoff Returns
|1-20
|2-45
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-31
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-34-1
|16-25-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-37
|2-11
|Punts
|10-44.3
|7-45.286
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|5-29
|5-25
|Time of Possession
|27:42
|45:49
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Boston College, Garwo 10-15, Flowers 1-7, Sinkfield 2-4, Barfield 1-3, Jurkovec 12-(minus 25). Virginia Tech, King 4-64, Holston 20-48, Wells 9-24, Black 8-11, Blumrick 2-(minus 1), (Team) 2-(minus 2).
PASSING_Boston College, Jurkovec 15-28-1-135, Morehead 4-6-0-16. Virginia Tech, Wells 16-25-0-140.
RECEIVING_Boston College, Flowers 4-79, Jad.Williams 3-37, Gill 2-11, Coleman 2-1, Barfield 2-(minus 4), Griffin 1-9, Bond 1-6, Sinkfield 1-5, Takacs 1-4, Garwo 1-2, Johnson 1-1. Virginia Tech, Blumrick 5-46, Smith 3-50, S.Gosnell 2-30, Lofton 2-(minus 2), Holston 1-8, King 1-5, De Iuliis 1-2, Gallo 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.