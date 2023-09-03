|Old Dominion
|0
|10
|7
|0
|—
|17
|Virginia Tech
|2
|14
|14
|6
|—
|36
First Quarter
VT_safety, 4:07.
Second Quarter
VT_Lane 20 pass from Wells (Love kick), 14:53.
ODU_Dutton 16 pass from Wilson (Sanchez kick), 9:33.
VT_Jennings 10 pass from Wells (Love kick), 2:03.
ODU_FG Sanchez 28, :00.
Third Quarter
VT_Jennings 6 pass from Wells (Love kick), 9:59.
ODU_Wicks 5 pass from Wilson (Sanchez kick), 5:43.
VT_Wells 1 run (Love kick), 2:09.
Fourth Quarter
VT_FG Love 27, 9:28.
VT_FG Love 21, 5:38.
A_65,632.
|ODU
|VT
|First downs
|19
|18
|Total Net Yards
|295
|368
|Rushes-yards
|43-201
|43-109
|Passing
|94
|259
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|3-86
|Kickoff Returns
|2-32
|3-55
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-32
|Comp-Att-Int
|13-25-1
|18-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-17
|0-0
|Punts
|4-42.0
|3-47.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-36
|4-39
|Time of Possession
|26:20
|33:40
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Old Dominion, Wilson 19-81, Wicks 14-73, Roche 2-34, Granger 1-15, Calloway 2-13, Sanni 4-9, (Team) 1-(minus 24). Virginia Tech, Tuten 19-55, Wells 7-27, Thomas 12-22, Duke 1-4, Drones 3-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1).
PASSING_Old Dominion, Wilson 13-25-1-94. Virginia Tech, Wells 17-29-0-251, Drones 1-1-0-8.
RECEIVING_Old Dominion, Granger 3-14, Sanni 2-18, Paige 2-17, Wicks 2-10, Dutton 1-16, Calloway 1-8, K.Williams 1-6, Murphy 1-5. Virginia Tech, Jennings 5-72, Lane 4-69, Lofton 2-20, Thomas 2-12, Felton 1-34, B.Gosnell 1-23, Wright 1-14, S.Gosnell 1-10, Tuten 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
