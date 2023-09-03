Old Dominion0107017
Virginia Tech21414636

First Quarter

VT_safety, 4:07.

Second Quarter

VT_Lane 20 pass from Wells (Love kick), 14:53.

ODU_Dutton 16 pass from Wilson (Sanchez kick), 9:33.

VT_Jennings 10 pass from Wells (Love kick), 2:03.

ODU_FG Sanchez 28, :00.

Third Quarter

VT_Jennings 6 pass from Wells (Love kick), 9:59.

ODU_Wicks 5 pass from Wilson (Sanchez kick), 5:43.

VT_Wells 1 run (Love kick), 2:09.

Fourth Quarter

VT_FG Love 27, 9:28.

VT_FG Love 21, 5:38.

A_65,632.

ODUVT
First downs1918
Total Net Yards295368
Rushes-yards43-20143-109
Passing94259
Punt Returns0-03-86
Kickoff Returns2-323-55
Interceptions Ret.0-01-32
Comp-Att-Int13-25-118-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost5-170-0
Punts4-42.03-47.0
Fumbles-Lost3-20-0
Penalties-Yards4-364-39
Time of Possession26:2033:40

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Old Dominion, Wilson 19-81, Wicks 14-73, Roche 2-34, Granger 1-15, Calloway 2-13, Sanni 4-9, (Team) 1-(minus 24). Virginia Tech, Tuten 19-55, Wells 7-27, Thomas 12-22, Duke 1-4, Drones 3-2, (Team) 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Old Dominion, Wilson 13-25-1-94. Virginia Tech, Wells 17-29-0-251, Drones 1-1-0-8.

RECEIVING_Old Dominion, Granger 3-14, Sanni 2-18, Paige 2-17, Wicks 2-10, Dutton 1-16, Calloway 1-8, K.Williams 1-6, Murphy 1-5. Virginia Tech, Jennings 5-72, Lane 4-69, Lofton 2-20, Thomas 2-12, Felton 1-34, B.Gosnell 1-23, Wright 1-14, S.Gosnell 1-10, Tuten 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

