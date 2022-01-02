|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VIRGINIA TECH (11-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kitley
|38
|5-12
|3-4
|4-18
|1
|3
|13
|Amoore
|37
|4-9
|4-4
|0-1
|3
|1
|14
|King
|27
|1-5
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|4
|5
|Sheppard
|38
|6-14
|1-2
|0-4
|0
|1
|15
|Traylor
|34
|5-10
|3-4
|0-2
|1
|1
|15
|Gregg
|4
|1-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|2
|Lytle
|22
|0-3
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|0
|2
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|0-4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-54
|15-18
|6-36
|7
|12
|66
Percentages: FG 40.7, FT 83.3.
3-Point Goals: 7-23, 30.4 (Amoore 2-5, Sheppard 2-8, Traylor 2-5, King 1-3, Lytle 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 6 (Kitley 5, Sheppard 1)
Turnovers: 13 (Traylor 4, Kitley 3, Sheppard 2, Amoore 1, King 1, Gregg 1, Lytle 1)
Steals: 7 (Sheppard 2, Traylor 2, Lytle 2, King 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WAKE FOREST (11-3)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Becker
|21
|2-7
|1-1
|1-3
|1
|3
|5
|Morra
|26
|3-7
|3-6
|0-2
|0
|3
|9
|Summiel
|33
|3-6
|2-2
|2-10
|0
|2
|8
|Spear
|32
|6-15
|1-1
|1-7
|1
|5
|15
|Williams
|31
|3-12
|0-0
|0-2
|4
|2
|7
|Cowles
|10
|1-4
|0-1
|2-3
|0
|1
|2
|Hinds
|6
|0-1
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Andrews
|10
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison
|10
|1-3
|2-2
|1-1
|1
|2
|4
|Scruggs
|20
|1-4
|0-0
|1-1
|1
|1
|3
|Conley
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|20-60
|9-13
|11-35
|8
|19
|53
Percentages: FG 33.3, FT 69.2.
3-Point Goals: 4-19, 21.1 (Spear 2-7, Williams 1-4, Scruggs 1-2, Becker 0-2, Summiel 0-3, Andrews 0-1)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Cowles 1)
Turnovers: 15 (Summiel 3, Spear 3, Williams 3, Scruggs 3, Becker 2, Cowles 1)
Steals: 7 (Williams 3, Spear 2, Becker 1, Harrison 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Virginia Tech
|19
|16
|17
|14
|—
|66
|Wake Forest
|12
|14
|14
|13
|—
|53
A_776
Officials_Ashley Gloss, Erika Herriman, Bryan Brunette