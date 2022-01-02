FGFTReb
VIRGINIA TECH (11-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Kitley385-123-44-181313
Amoore374-94-40-13114
King271-52-21-2145
Sheppard386-141-20-40115
Traylor345-103-40-21115
Gregg41-10-00-0022
Lytle220-32-21-5102
Team00-00-00-4000
Totals20022-5415-186-3671266

Percentages: FG 40.7, FT 83.3.

3-Point Goals: 7-23, 30.4 (Amoore 2-5, Sheppard 2-8, Traylor 2-5, King 1-3, Lytle 0-2)

Blocked Shots: 6 (Kitley 5, Sheppard 1)

Turnovers: 13 (Traylor 4, Kitley 3, Sheppard 2, Amoore 1, King 1, Gregg 1, Lytle 1)

Steals: 7 (Sheppard 2, Traylor 2, Lytle 2, King 1)

Technical Fouls: None

FGFTReb
WAKE FOREST (11-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Becker212-71-11-3135
Morra263-73-60-2039
Summiel333-62-22-10028
Spear326-151-11-71515
Williams313-120-00-2427
Cowles101-40-12-3012
Hinds60-10-02-3000
Andrews100-10-00-0000
Harrison101-32-21-1124
Scruggs201-40-01-1113
Conley10-00-00-0000
Team00-00-01-3000
Totals20020-609-1311-3581953

Percentages: FG 33.3, FT 69.2.

3-Point Goals: 4-19, 21.1 (Spear 2-7, Williams 1-4, Scruggs 1-2, Becker 0-2, Summiel 0-3, Andrews 0-1)

Blocked Shots: 1 (Cowles 1)

Turnovers: 15 (Summiel 3, Spear 3, Williams 3, Scruggs 3, Becker 2, Cowles 1)

Steals: 7 (Williams 3, Spear 2, Becker 1, Harrison 1)

Technical Fouls: None

Virginia Tech1916171466
Wake Forest1214141353

A_776

Officials_Ashley Gloss, Erika Herriman, Bryan Brunette

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you