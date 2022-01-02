VIRGINIA TECH (11-3)
Kitley 5-12 3-4 13, Amoore 4-9 4-4 14, King 1-5 2-2 5, Sheppard 6-14 1-2 15, Traylor 5-10 3-4 15, Gregg 1-1 0-0 2, Lytle 0-3 2-2 2, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 22-54 15-18 66
WAKE FOREST (11-3)
Becker 2-7 1-1 5, Morra 3-7 3-6 9, Summiel 3-6 2-2 8, Spear 6-15 1-1 15, Williams 3-12 0-0 7, Cowles 1-4 0-1 2, Hinds 0-1 0-0 0, Andrews 0-1 0-0 0, Harrison 1-3 2-2 4, Scruggs 1-4 0-0 3, Conley 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 20-60 9-13 53
|Virginia Tech
|19
|16
|17
|14
|—
|66
|Wake Forest
|12
|14
|14
|13
|—
|53
3-Point Goals_Virginia Tech 7-23 (Amoore 2-5, King 1-3, Sheppard 2-8, Traylor 2-5, Lytle 0-2), Wake Forest 4-19 (Becker 0-2, Summiel 0-3, Spear 2-7, Williams 1-4, Andrews 0-1, Scruggs 1-2). Assists_Virginia Tech 7 (Amoore 3), Wake Forest 8 (Williams 4). Fouled Out_Wake Forest Spear. Rebounds_Virginia Tech 36 (Kitley 4-18), Wake Forest 35 (Cowles 2-3). Total Fouls_Virginia Tech 12, Wake Forest 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_776.