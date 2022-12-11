OKLAHOMA ST. (6-4)
Boone 6-10 3-4 15, Cisse 3-5 6-9 12, Anderson 5-9 2-2 15, Thompson 2-9 0-0 4, Wright 1-5 0-0 3, Asberry 2-8 2-2 8, Smith 1-4 0-0 2, Harris 1-2 0-0 2, Newton 1-3 1-2 4, Williams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-55 14-19 65.
VIRGINIA TECH (10-1)
Basile 4-12 3-5 13, Mutts 5-8 1-2 13, Cattoor 1-5 7-8 9, Maddox 3-9 0-0 7, Pedulla 6-16 2-3 16, Poteat 1-2 6-6 8, Collins 1-3 0-0 2, Kidd 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 22-57 19-24 70.
Halftime_Virginia Tech 34-25. 3-Point Goals_Oklahoma St. 7-24 (Anderson 3-5, Asberry 2-8, Newton 1-2, Wright 1-4, Harris 0-1, Thompson 0-4), Virginia Tech 7-20 (Mutts 2-3, Pedulla 2-4, Basile 2-5, Maddox 1-3, Collins 0-2, Cattoor 0-3). Rebounds_Oklahoma St. 37 (Boone, Cisse 7), Virginia Tech 32 (Cattoor, Poteat 6). Assists_Oklahoma St. 14 (Anderson, Thompson 4), Virginia Tech 12 (Mutts, Pedulla 4). Total Fouls_Oklahoma St. 21, Virginia Tech 18.
