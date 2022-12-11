FGFTReb
OKLAHOMA ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Boone276-103-43-70315
Cisse293-56-91-71412
Anderson295-92-20-24215
Thompson282-90-00-1444
Wright291-50-03-6323
Asberry252-82-20-3238
Smith161-40-01-3012
Harris91-20-01-4022
Newton61-31-21-3004
Williams20-00-00-1000
Totals20022-5514-1910-37142165

Percentages: FG .400, FT .737.

3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Anderson 3-5, Asberry 2-8, Newton 1-2, Wright 1-4, Harris 0-1, Thompson 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Boone 4, Anderson, Cisse, Smith).

Turnovers: 16 (Anderson 5, Thompson 4, Boone 2, Cisse 2, Newton 2, Asberry).

Steals: 6 (Anderson 3, Boone, Harris, Wright).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
VIRGINIA TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Basile284-123-51-52313
Mutts265-81-21-44413
Cattoor351-57-80-6119
Maddox333-90-03-3027
Pedulla396-162-31-54316
Poteat151-26-62-6138
Collins141-30-00-1002
Kidd101-20-01-2022
Totals20022-5719-249-32121870

Percentages: FG .386, FT .792.

3-Point Goals: 7-20, .350 (Mutts 2-3, Pedulla 2-4, Basile 2-5, Maddox 1-3, Collins 0-2, Cattoor 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Basile 2, Maddox).

Turnovers: 10 (Mutts 4, Kidd 2, Maddox 2, Cattoor, Pedulla).

Steals: 11 (Mutts 6, Cattoor 3, Basile, Pedulla).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oklahoma St.254065
Virginia Tech343670

