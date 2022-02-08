|FG
|FT
|Reb
|VIRGINIA TECH (17-6)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Kitley
|30
|0-2
|2-2
|3-8
|1
|4
|2
|Amoore
|30
|5-11
|1-2
|0-3
|4
|2
|14
|Baines
|26
|10-11
|0-0
|1-7
|1
|1
|20
|King
|34
|3-8
|0-0
|0-1
|4
|2
|8
|Sheppard
|36
|8-12
|2-2
|0-5
|5
|2
|23
|Gregg
|15
|0-0
|0-0
|2-7
|0
|2
|0
|Lytle
|3
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Traylor
|26
|2-7
|2-4
|1-4
|3
|1
|6
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|28-53
|7-10
|9-37
|18
|14
|73
Percentages: FG 52.8, FT 70.0.
3-Point Goals: 10-27, 37.0 (Sheppard 5-8, Amoore 3-7, King 2-6, Lytle 0-2, Traylor 0-4)
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 12 (Kitley 3, Sheppard 3, Baines 2, Traylor 2, Amoore 1, King 1)
Steals: 6 (Amoore 2, Kitley 1, King 1, Sheppard 1, Traylor 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CLEMSON (8-16)
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Robinson
|28
|5-11
|4-4
|4-5
|0
|3
|14
|Hank
|19
|0-2
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|1
|0
|Bradford
|29
|2-9
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|4
|Ott
|21
|0-2
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|0
|0
|Washington
|29
|3-13
|1-2
|1-4
|3
|1
|7
|Gaines
|20
|2-9
|3-4
|1-2
|0
|0
|8
|Hipp
|11
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Standifer
|10
|0-3
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Elmore
|11
|0-0
|0-0
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|Inyang
|22
|3-5
|0-0
|1-6
|1
|3
|6
|Team
|0
|0-0
|0-0
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|16-58
|8-10
|12-29
|7
|11
|42
Percentages: FG 27.6, FT 80.0.
3-Point Goals: 2-13, 15.4 (Gaines 1-1, Hipp 1-2, Robinson 0-2, Hank 0-1, Bradford 0-1, Ott 0-1, Washington 0-3, Standifer 0-2)
Blocked Shots: 1 (Inyang 1)
Turnovers: 11 (Washington 4, Robinson 3, Bradford 2, Hipp 1, Inyang 1)
Steals: 3 (Robinson 1, Bradford 1, Inyang 1)
Technical Fouls: None
|Clemson
|10
|15
|10
|7
|—
|42
|Virginia Tech
|14
|15
|25
|19
|—
|73
A_1,232
Officials_Saif Esho, Fatou Cissoko-Stephens, Billy Smith