CLEMSON (8-16)
Robinson 5-11 4-4 14, Hank 0-2 0-0 0, Bradford 2-9 0-0 4, Ott 0-2 0-0 0, Washington 3-13 1-2 7, Gaines 2-9 3-4 8, Hipp 1-4 0-0 3, Standifer 0-3 0-0 0, Elmore 0-0 0-0 0, Inyang 3-5 0-0 6, Totals 16-58 8-10 42
VIRGINIA TECH (17-6)
Kitley 0-2 2-2 2, Amoore 5-11 1-2 14, Baines 10-11 0-0 20, King 3-8 0-0 8, Sheppard 8-12 2-2 23, Gregg 0-0 0-0 0, Lytle 0-2 0-0 0, Traylor 2-7 2-4 6, Totals 28-53 7-10 73
|Clemson
|10
|15
|10
|7
|—
|42
|Virginia Tech
|14
|15
|25
|19
|—
|73
3-Point Goals_Clemson 2-13 (Robinson 0-2, Hank 0-1, Bradford 0-1, Ott 0-1, Washington 0-3, Gaines 1-1, Hipp 1-2, Standifer 0-2), Virginia Tech 10-27 (Amoore 3-7, King 2-6, Sheppard 5-8, Lytle 0-2, Traylor 0-4). Assists_Clemson 7 (Washington 3), Virginia Tech 18 (Sheppard 5). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Clemson 29 (Inyang 6), Virginia Tech 37 (Kitley 8). Total Fouls_Clemson 11, Virginia Tech 14. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,232.