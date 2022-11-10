FGFTReb
LEHIGHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Parolin215-90-03-50210
Tan141-30-00-0032
Higgins244-90-00-3219
Taylor232-90-01-5034
Whitney-Sidney253-71-21-4118
Alamudun266-120-00-41114
Sinclair240-50-00-2730
Adiassa111-30-00-0022
Betlow100-00-00-1000
Fenton91-20-00-2013
Momah70-30-01-2000
Knostman30-00-00-0100
Saigal20-00-00-0000
Chebuhar10-10-00-0000
Totals20023-631-26-28121752

Percentages: FG .365, FT .500.

3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Alamudun 2-6, Fenton 1-2, Whitney-Sidney 1-2, Higgins 1-4, Chebuhar 0-1, Parolin 0-1, Sinclair 0-2, Taylor 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Momah).

Turnovers: 11 (Sinclair 3, Adiassa 2, Parolin 2, Whitney-Sidney 2, Alamudun, Tan).

Steals: 4 (Whitney-Sidney 3, Higgins).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
VIRGINIA TECHMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Basile253-74-41-82111
Mutts316-83-71-115116
Cattoor292-41-20-1416
Maddox243-72-20-4008
Pedulla339-171-10-32020
Collins242-50-00-0115
Kidd123-50-00-2116
Poteat123-60-02-3006
Camden80-00-00-1020
Johnson20-00-00-1000
Totals20031-5911-164-3415778

Percentages: FG .525, FT .688.

3-Point Goals: 5-18, .278 (Mutts 1-1, Basile 1-3, Cattoor 1-3, Collins 1-3, Pedulla 1-5, Maddox 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 4 (Basile, Mutts, Pedulla, Poteat).

Turnovers: 5 (Basile 3, Cattoor, Kidd).

Steals: 3 (Mutts 2, Collins).

Technical Fouls: None.

Lehigh252752
Virginia Tech433578

A_7,541 (10,052).

