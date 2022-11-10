LEHIGH (0-2)
Parolin 5-9 0-0 10, Tan 1-3 0-0 2, Higgins 4-9 0-0 9, Taylor 2-9 0-0 4, Whitney-Sidney 3-7 1-2 8, Alamudun 6-12 0-0 14, Sinclair 0-5 0-0 0, Adiassa 1-3 0-0 2, Betlow 0-0 0-0 0, Fenton 1-2 0-0 3, Momah 0-3 0-0 0, Knostman 0-0 0-0 0, Saigal 0-0 0-0 0, Chebuhar 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-63 1-2 52.
VIRGINIA TECH (2-0)
Basile 3-7 4-4 11, Mutts 6-8 3-7 16, Cattoor 2-4 1-2 6, Maddox 3-7 2-2 8, Pedulla 9-17 1-1 20, Collins 2-5 0-0 5, Kidd 3-5 0-0 6, Poteat 3-6 0-0 6, Camden 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-59 11-16 78.
Halftime_Virginia Tech 43-25. 3-Point Goals_Lehigh 5-21 (Alamudun 2-6, Fenton 1-2, Whitney-Sidney 1-2, Higgins 1-4, Chebuhar 0-1, Parolin 0-1, Sinclair 0-2, Taylor 0-3), Virginia Tech 5-18 (Mutts 1-1, Basile 1-3, Cattoor 1-3, Collins 1-3, Pedulla 1-5, Maddox 0-3). Rebounds_Lehigh 28 (Parolin, Taylor 5), Virginia Tech 34 (Mutts 11). Assists_Lehigh 12 (Sinclair 7), Virginia Tech 15 (Mutts 5). Total Fouls_Lehigh 17, Virginia Tech 7. A_7,541 (10,052).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.