DELAWARE ST. (0-1)
Stone 7-13 0-0 15, Somerville 3-8 2-2 8, Muniz 2-5 0-0 5, Robinson 1-7 1-2 3, Staten 7-15 0-0 16, Perkins 1-3 0-0 2, Lemon-Warren 0-1 2-2 2, Stitt 2-6 0-1 4, K.Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Lucas 1-2 0-0 2, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-62 5-7 57.
VIRGINIA TECH (1-0)
Basile 12-16 0-0 30, Kidd 3-4 2-2 8, Cattoor 2-6 1-2 6, Maddox 5-8 4-5 14, Pedulla 5-12 3-4 18, Collins 2-7 0-0 4, Camden 2-4 0-0 6, Poteat 2-3 5-7 9, C.Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Dawyot 0-0 0-0 0, Ward 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-60 15-20 95.
Halftime_Virginia Tech 56-31. 3-Point Goals_Delaware St. 4-16 (Staten 2-6, Muniz 1-2, Stone 1-3, Perkins 0-1, Stitt 0-1, Robinson 0-3), Virginia Tech 14-28 (Basile 6-9, Pedulla 5-8, Camden 2-4, Cattoor 1-4, Maddox 0-1, Collins 0-2). Rebounds_Delaware St. 23 (Stone 8), Virginia Tech 39 (Basile, Kidd 10). Assists_Delaware St. 9 (Robinson 4), Virginia Tech 18 (Pedulla 8). Total Fouls_Delaware St. 18, Virginia Tech 10. A_7,899 (10,052).
