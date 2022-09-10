Bucknell006814
VMI1473024

First Quarter

VMI_Raymond 9 run (J.Rice kick), 07:37

VMI_Brimigion 55 pass from Morgan (J.Rice kick), 04:13

Second Quarter

VMI_H.Rice 2 run (J.Rice kick), 13:51

Third Quarter

VMI_FG J.Rice 39, 09:33

BUCK_Baker 13 pass from Semptimphelter (pass failed), 01:05

Fourth Quarter

BUCK_Fontes 4 pass from Semptimphelter (Gary pass from Semptimphelter), 13:04

BUCKVMI
First downs1018
Rushes-yards30-2942-178
Passing149148
Comp-Att-Int19-38-215-28-1
Return Yards5246
Punts-Avg.7-40.66-36.5
Fumbles-Lost4-03-2
Penalty-Yards3-248-65
Time of Possession29:4530:15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Bucknell, Co. Bennett 14-23, Ru. Baker 10-21, Ni. Semptimphelter 4-(minus 1), Team 1-(minus 5), Ru. Anderson 1-(minus 9). VMI, Hu. Rice 24-107, Ra. Raymond 13-70, Se. Morgan 4-3, Team 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Bucknell, Ni. Semptimphelter 9-18-1-95, Et. Grady 10-20-1-54. VMI, Se. Morgan 13-22-1-138, Co. Ironside 2-6-0-10.

RECEIVING_Bucknell, Da. Harris 3-38, Ok. Ayungo 2-35, Ru. Baker 4-20, Ch. Kreinbucher 1-19, Ky. Fontes 3-13, Ch. Sims 1-9, Co. Bennett 3-8, Ma. Owens 2-7. VMI, Ch. Knox 8-57, Ma. Brimigion 1-55, Ai. Twombly 1-16, An. Cooper 1-16, Le. Thomas 2-3, Ja. Caussin 1-2, Ra. Raymond 1-(minus 1).

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you