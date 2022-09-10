|Bucknell
|0
|0
|6
|8
|—
|14
|VMI
|14
|7
|3
|0
|—
|24
First Quarter
VMI_Raymond 9 run (J.Rice kick), 07:37
VMI_Brimigion 55 pass from Morgan (J.Rice kick), 04:13
Second Quarter
VMI_H.Rice 2 run (J.Rice kick), 13:51
Third Quarter
VMI_FG J.Rice 39, 09:33
BUCK_Baker 13 pass from Semptimphelter (pass failed), 01:05
Fourth Quarter
BUCK_Fontes 4 pass from Semptimphelter (Gary pass from Semptimphelter), 13:04
|BUCK
|VMI
|First downs
|10
|18
|Rushes-yards
|30-29
|42-178
|Passing
|149
|148
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-38-2
|15-28-1
|Return Yards
|52
|46
|Punts-Avg.
|7-40.6
|6-36.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-0
|3-2
|Penalty-Yards
|3-24
|8-65
|Time of Possession
|29:45
|30:15
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Bucknell, Co. Bennett 14-23, Ru. Baker 10-21, Ni. Semptimphelter 4-(minus 1), Team 1-(minus 5), Ru. Anderson 1-(minus 9). VMI, Hu. Rice 24-107, Ra. Raymond 13-70, Se. Morgan 4-3, Team 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_Bucknell, Ni. Semptimphelter 9-18-1-95, Et. Grady 10-20-1-54. VMI, Se. Morgan 13-22-1-138, Co. Ironside 2-6-0-10.
RECEIVING_Bucknell, Da. Harris 3-38, Ok. Ayungo 2-35, Ru. Baker 4-20, Ch. Kreinbucher 1-19, Ky. Fontes 3-13, Ch. Sims 1-9, Co. Bennett 3-8, Ma. Owens 2-7. VMI, Ch. Knox 8-57, Ma. Brimigion 1-55, Ai. Twombly 1-16, An. Cooper 1-16, Le. Thomas 2-3, Ja. Caussin 1-2, Ra. Raymond 1-(minus 1).
