TOCCOA FALLS (0-3)
Cepress 2-4 0-0 4, Godfrey 0-0 0-0 0, Comer 1-13 0-0 2, Parker 1-8 0-0 2, Smith 1-2 0-0 3, Williams 9-24 6-6 25, Pringle 2-5 0-0 4, Glover 1-5 5-6 7, McKenzie 0-3 0-0 0, Witcher 0-2 0-0 0, Chamberlain 0-3 0-0 0, Seals 0-2 0-0 0, Freeman 1-2 0-0 3, McKinney 0-1 0-0 0, Russell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-74 11-12 50.
W. CAROLINA (7-6)
Claude 6-14 9-9 21, Campbell 4-9 0-0 8, Jackson 4-6 0-0 12, Ru.Jones 2-5 0-0 5, Harris 5-8 0-0 13, Kell 3-8 4-5 12, Pelote 4-8 0-0 11, Gilmore 6-6 1-3 13, Granger 4-7 0-0 8, Cupples 3-5 4-4 10, Higgins 1-6 0-0 2, McClure 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 43-86 18-21 117.
Halftime_W. Carolina 51-24. 3-Point Goals_Toccoa Falls 3-20 (Freeman 1-1, Smith 1-2, Williams 1-6, Cepress 0-1, McKinney 0-1, Parker 0-1, Witcher 0-1, McKenzie 0-3, Comer 0-4), W. Carolina 13-36 (Jackson 4-6, Pelote 3-5, Harris 3-6, Kell 2-6, Ru.Jones 1-4, Claude 0-1, Cupples 0-1, Campbell 0-2, McClure 0-2, Higgins 0-3). Rebounds_Toccoa Falls 33 (Comer, Pringle 9), W. Carolina 59 (Kell 11). Assists_Toccoa Falls 8 (Parker, Glover 2), W. Carolina 21 (Campbell 6). Total Fouls_Toccoa Falls 14, W. Carolina 8. A_688 (7,826).
