ETSU (12-20)
Haynes 7-10 9-13 23, Seymour 2-7 0-2 4, Hairston 1-4 0-0 3, King 6-19 3-4 18, Smith 2-7 0-0 4, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Strothers 2-6 0-0 5, Jancek 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-55 12-19 57.
W. CAROLINA (18-14)
Claude 7-12 1-2 15, Campbell 2-5 1-2 5, Jackson 5-11 1-3 14, Ru.Jones 2-5 0-0 6, Woolbright 4-9 2-2 10, Pelote 5-9 0-0 14, Harris 1-1 0-0 3, Granger 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-54 5-9 69.
Halftime_W. Carolina 41-26. 3-Point Goals_ETSU 5-21 (King 3-8, Hairston 1-4, Strothers 1-4, Taylor 0-1, Seymour 0-2, Smith 0-2), W. Carolina 10-22 (Pelote 4-8, Jackson 3-5, Ru.Jones 2-4, Harris 1-1, Campbell 0-2, Woolbright 0-2). Rebounds_ETSU 29 (Haynes, Seymour 10), W. Carolina 31 (Woolbright 10). Assists_ETSU 8 (Haynes 4), W. Carolina 15 (Woolbright 5). Total Fouls_ETSU 11, W. Carolina 19. A_4,851 (7,200).
