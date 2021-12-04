FGFTReb
UT MARTINMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Curry324-102-20-50310
Didenko70-10-00-0010
Jeffries212-71-21-3245
Simmons343-94-41-20211
Simon389-181-23-121019
Nix294-82-23-41310
Henderson172-50-00-2116
Hurst80-20-00-0010
Andre60-00-00-0000
Kamwanga40-00-00-0000
Morris41-11-10-1003
Totals20025-6111-138-2951564

Percentages: FG .410, FT .846.

3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Henderson 2-4, Simmons 1-3, Didenko 0-1, Hurst 0-1, Jeffries 0-2, Simon 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 5 (Simon 2, Curry, Didenko, Nix).

Turnovers: 15 (Jeffries 4, Simmons 3, Andre 2, Didenko 2, Simon 2, Curry, Henderson).

Steals: 5 (Simon 3, Jeffries 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
W. ILLINOISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Barisic294-80-11-4008
Carius3410-151-22-31326
Pearson347-102-42-73117
Massner374-93-40-78212
Sandage302-52-20-1248
Dixon193-53-42-6119
Flores100-31-20-0021
Lamar40-10-00-0000
Anhold10-00-00-1000
Jeter10-00-00-0000
Lee10-10-00-0000
Totals20030-5712-197-29151381

Percentages: FG .526, FT .632.

3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Carius 5-9, Sandage 2-4, Pearson 1-2, Massner 1-3, Lamar 0-1, Lee 0-1, Barisic 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Barisic, Carius, Massner).

Turnovers: 10 (Massner 4, Carius 3, Pearson 2, Sandage).

Steals: 6 (Massner 3, Carius, Flores, Sandage).

Technical Fouls: None.

UT Martin244064
W. Illinois374481

.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you