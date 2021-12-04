|FG
|FT
|Reb
|UT MARTIN
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Curry
|32
|4-10
|2-2
|0-5
|0
|3
|10
|Didenko
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Jeffries
|21
|2-7
|1-2
|1-3
|2
|4
|5
|Simmons
|34
|3-9
|4-4
|1-2
|0
|2
|11
|Simon
|38
|9-18
|1-2
|3-12
|1
|0
|19
|Nix
|29
|4-8
|2-2
|3-4
|1
|3
|10
|Henderson
|17
|2-5
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|6
|Hurst
|8
|0-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|0
|Andre
|6
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Kamwanga
|4
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Morris
|4
|1-1
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|3
|Totals
|200
|25-61
|11-13
|8-29
|5
|15
|64
Percentages: FG .410, FT .846.
3-Point Goals: 3-13, .231 (Henderson 2-4, Simmons 1-3, Didenko 0-1, Hurst 0-1, Jeffries 0-2, Simon 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 5 (Simon 2, Curry, Didenko, Nix).
Turnovers: 15 (Jeffries 4, Simmons 3, Andre 2, Didenko 2, Simon 2, Curry, Henderson).
Steals: 5 (Simon 3, Jeffries 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|W. ILLINOIS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Barisic
|29
|4-8
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|0
|8
|Carius
|34
|10-15
|1-2
|2-3
|1
|3
|26
|Pearson
|34
|7-10
|2-4
|2-7
|3
|1
|17
|Massner
|37
|4-9
|3-4
|0-7
|8
|2
|12
|Sandage
|30
|2-5
|2-2
|0-1
|2
|4
|8
|Dixon
|19
|3-5
|3-4
|2-6
|1
|1
|9
|Flores
|10
|0-3
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|2
|1
|Lamar
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Anhold
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Jeter
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Lee
|1
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|30-57
|12-19
|7-29
|15
|13
|81
Percentages: FG .526, FT .632.
3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Carius 5-9, Sandage 2-4, Pearson 1-2, Massner 1-3, Lamar 0-1, Lee 0-1, Barisic 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 3 (Barisic, Carius, Massner).
Turnovers: 10 (Massner 4, Carius 3, Pearson 2, Sandage).
Steals: 6 (Massner 3, Carius, Flores, Sandage).
Technical Fouls: None.
|UT Martin
|24
|40
|—
|64
|W. Illinois
|37
|44
|—
|81
.