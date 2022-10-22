|UAB
|7
|10
|0
|0
|—
|17
|W. Kentucky
|0
|10
|10
|0
|—
|20
First Quarter
UAB_Rudolph 59 pass from Hopkins (Quinn kick), 11:35.
Second Quarter
WKU_Reed 20 run (Narveson kick), 14:05.
UAB_FG Quinn 36, 10:42.
UAB_Farrier 14 pass from Zeno (Quinn kick), 8:59.
WKU_FG Narveson 47, 1:41.
Third Quarter
WKU_FG Narveson 44, 5:03.
WKU_Reed 1 run (Narveson kick), 2:51.
A_16,334.
|UAB
|WKU
|First downs
|14
|19
|Total Net Yards
|324
|352
|Rushes-yards
|39-228
|44-224
|Passing
|96
|128
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-26
|Kickoff Returns
|3-62
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-11
|Comp-Att-Int
|5-12-1
|14-23-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-17
|1-8
|Punts
|5-43.0
|5-35.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-3
|1-1
|Penalties-Yards
|4-22
|11-86
|Time of Possession
|27:21
|32:39
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_UAB, McBride 24-197, J.Brown 7-15, Zeno 6-14, Hopkins 2-2. W. Kentucky, Sanders 16-120, Ervin-Poindexter 15-82, Reed 8-23, Hall 1-5, Corley 1-1, (Team) 3-(minus 7).
PASSING_UAB, Hopkins 2-2-0-63, Zeno 3-10-1-33. W. Kentucky, Reed 14-23-0-128.
RECEIVING_UAB, Shropshire 2-27, Rudolph 1-59, Farrier 1-14, T.Jones 1-(minus 4). W. Kentucky, Corley 5-77, Davis 3-26, Mathison 2-19, Da.Smith 2-18, Ervin-Poindexter 2-(minus 12).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_W. Kentucky, Narveson 49.
