UAB7100017
W. Kentucky01010020

First Quarter

UAB_Rudolph 59 pass from Hopkins (Quinn kick), 11:35.

Second Quarter

WKU_Reed 20 run (Narveson kick), 14:05.

UAB_FG Quinn 36, 10:42.

UAB_Farrier 14 pass from Zeno (Quinn kick), 8:59.

WKU_FG Narveson 47, 1:41.

Third Quarter

WKU_FG Narveson 44, 5:03.

WKU_Reed 1 run (Narveson kick), 2:51.

A_16,334.

UABWKU
First downs1419
Total Net Yards324352
Rushes-yards39-22844-224
Passing96128
Punt Returns0-01-26
Kickoff Returns3-620-0
Interceptions Ret.0-01-11
Comp-Att-Int5-12-114-23-0
Sacked-Yards Lost3-171-8
Punts5-43.05-35.2
Fumbles-Lost3-31-1
Penalties-Yards4-2211-86
Time of Possession27:2132:39

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_UAB, McBride 24-197, J.Brown 7-15, Zeno 6-14, Hopkins 2-2. W. Kentucky, Sanders 16-120, Ervin-Poindexter 15-82, Reed 8-23, Hall 1-5, Corley 1-1, (Team) 3-(minus 7).

PASSING_UAB, Hopkins 2-2-0-63, Zeno 3-10-1-33. W. Kentucky, Reed 14-23-0-128.

RECEIVING_UAB, Shropshire 2-27, Rudolph 1-59, Farrier 1-14, T.Jones 1-(minus 4). W. Kentucky, Corley 5-77, Davis 3-26, Mathison 2-19, Da.Smith 2-18, Ervin-Poindexter 2-(minus 12).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_W. Kentucky, Narveson 49.

