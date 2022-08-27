|Austin Peay
|10
|7
|3
|7
|—
|27
|W. Kentucky
|7
|14
|0
|17
|—
|38
First Quarter
WKU_Corley 16 pass from A.Reed (Narveson kick), 10:39.
PEAY_FG Trujillo 41, 5:58.
PEAY_Dr.McCray 44 pass from Diliello (Trujillo kick), 1:35.
Second Quarter
WKU_Corley 11 pass from A.Reed (Narveson kick), 13:16.
WKU_Stout 34 interception return (Narveson kick), 4:27.
PEAY_Diliello 1 run (Trujillo kick), :18.
Third Quarter
PEAY_FG Trujillo 49, 8:12.
Fourth Quarter
WKU_Corley 25 pass from A.Reed (Narveson kick), 12:56.
WKU_Davis 48 pass from A.Reed (Narveson kick), 11:34.
PEAY_Dr.McCray 24 pass from Diliello (Trujillo kick), 8:09.
WKU_FG Narveson 23, 3:08.
A_13,688.
|PEAY
|WKU
|First downs
|19
|19
|Total Net Yards
|327
|388
|Rushes-yards
|48-171
|32-108
|Passing
|156
|280
|Punt Returns
|2-32
|3-31
|Kickoff Returns
|2-40
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-0
|2-34
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-21-2
|20-34-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-25
|0-0
|Punts
|5-41.8
|6-45.667
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-2
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-60
|8-86
|Time of Possession
|28:20
|31:35
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Austin Peay, Samuel 20-77, C.Evans 9-46, Diliello 17-31, D.McCray 1-17, Burns 1-0. W. Kentucky, Ervin-Poindexter 15-49, Moses 8-22, Robichaux 5-18, Davis 1-15, Reed 2-6, (Team) 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_Austin Peay, Diliello 15-21-2-156. W. Kentucky, Reed 20-34-1-280.
RECEIVING_Austin Peay, D.McCray 6-90, Goodman 4-53, Burns 2-12, Samuel 2-7, K.Thomas 1-(minus 6). W. Kentucky, Davis 6-124, Corley 5-61, Mathison 5-25, Hall 1-30, Ervin-Poindexter 1-19, Burt 1-18, Robichaux 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
