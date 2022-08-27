Austin Peay1073727
W. Kentucky71401738

First Quarter

WKU_Corley 16 pass from A.Reed (Narveson kick), 10:39.

PEAY_FG Trujillo 41, 5:58.

PEAY_Dr.McCray 44 pass from Diliello (Trujillo kick), 1:35.

Second Quarter

WKU_Corley 11 pass from A.Reed (Narveson kick), 13:16.

WKU_Stout 34 interception return (Narveson kick), 4:27.

PEAY_Diliello 1 run (Trujillo kick), :18.

Third Quarter

PEAY_FG Trujillo 49, 8:12.

Fourth Quarter

WKU_Corley 25 pass from A.Reed (Narveson kick), 12:56.

WKU_Davis 48 pass from A.Reed (Narveson kick), 11:34.

PEAY_Dr.McCray 24 pass from Diliello (Trujillo kick), 8:09.

WKU_FG Narveson 23, 3:08.

A_13,688.

PEAYWKU
First downs1919
Total Net Yards327388
Rushes-yards48-17132-108
Passing156280
Punt Returns2-323-31
Kickoff Returns2-400-0
Interceptions Ret.1-02-34
Comp-Att-Int15-21-220-34-1
Sacked-Yards Lost5-250-0
Punts5-41.86-45.667
Fumbles-Lost3-20-0
Penalties-Yards8-608-86
Time of Possession28:2031:35

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Austin Peay, Samuel 20-77, C.Evans 9-46, Diliello 17-31, D.McCray 1-17, Burns 1-0. W. Kentucky, Ervin-Poindexter 15-49, Moses 8-22, Robichaux 5-18, Davis 1-15, Reed 2-6, (Team) 1-(minus 2).

PASSING_Austin Peay, Diliello 15-21-2-156. W. Kentucky, Reed 20-34-1-280.

RECEIVING_Austin Peay, D.McCray 6-90, Goodman 4-53, Burns 2-12, Samuel 2-7, K.Thomas 1-(minus 6). W. Kentucky, Davis 6-124, Corley 5-61, Mathison 5-25, Hall 1-30, Ervin-Poindexter 1-19, Burt 1-18, Robichaux 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you