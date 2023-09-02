|South Florida
|14
|3
|7
|0
|—
|24
|W. Kentucky
|7
|10
|14
|10
|—
|41
First Quarter
USF_B.Brown 6 run (Cannon kick), 11:36.
WKU_Stepp 2 run (Carneiro kick), 7:03.
USF_K.Brown 84 pass from B.Brown (Cannon kick), 4:28.
Second Quarter
USF_FG Cannon 37, 13:31.
WKU_FG Carneiro 41, 7:37.
WKU_Reed 16 run (Carneiro kick), 3:04.
Third Quarter
WKU_Dal.Smith 42 pass from Reed (Carneiro kick), 13:01.
USF_B.Brown 28 run (Cannon kick), 10:11.
WKU_Barry 51 pass from Reed (Carneiro kick), 8:03.
Fourth Quarter
WKU_FG Carneiro 42, 3:19.
WKU_J.Evans 27 fumble return (Carneiro kick), 2:51.
A_15,438.
|USF
|WKU
|First downs
|26
|22
|Total Net Yards
|540
|465
|Rushes-yards
|61-374
|23-129
|Passing
|166
|336
|Punt Returns
|3-4
|1--1
|Kickoff Returns
|2-32
|4-63
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-8
|Comp-Att-Int
|15-34-2
|29-50-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|5-29
|0-0
|Punts
|6-48.333
|6-43.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|11-100
|9-55
|Time of Possession
|30:29
|29:31
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_South Florida, B.Brown 25-160, Wright 17-111, Dukes 8-64, Powell 11-39. W. Kentucky, Ervin-Poindexter 10-45, Reed 3-27, Hutchinson 1-23, Stepp 4-21, Young 3-10, Sanders 2-3.
PASSING_South Florida, B.Brown 15-34-2-166. W. Kentucky, Reed 29-50-0-336.
RECEIVING_South Florida, Atkins 5-43, K.Brown 3-95, Wright 2-10, Greenwald 1-7, Simmons 1-6, Dukes 1-3, Wolff 1-2, Joiner 1-0. W. Kentucky, D.Smith 7-97, B.Smith 5-50, Corley 4-55, Hutchinson 4-35, Messer 2-18, Stepp 2-18, Ervin-Poindexter 2-1, Barry 1-51, C.Burt 1-6, Holiday 1-5.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
