South Florida1437024
W. Kentucky710141041

First Quarter

USF_B.Brown 6 run (Cannon kick), 11:36.

WKU_Stepp 2 run (Carneiro kick), 7:03.

USF_K.Brown 84 pass from B.Brown (Cannon kick), 4:28.

Second Quarter

USF_FG Cannon 37, 13:31.

WKU_FG Carneiro 41, 7:37.

WKU_Reed 16 run (Carneiro kick), 3:04.

Third Quarter

WKU_Dal.Smith 42 pass from Reed (Carneiro kick), 13:01.

USF_B.Brown 28 run (Cannon kick), 10:11.

WKU_Barry 51 pass from Reed (Carneiro kick), 8:03.

Fourth Quarter

WKU_FG Carneiro 42, 3:19.

WKU_J.Evans 27 fumble return (Carneiro kick), 2:51.

A_15,438.

USFWKU
First downs2622
Total Net Yards540465
Rushes-yards61-37423-129
Passing166336
Punt Returns3-41--1
Kickoff Returns2-324-63
Interceptions Ret.0-02-8
Comp-Att-Int15-34-229-50-0
Sacked-Yards Lost5-290-0
Punts6-48.3336-43.5
Fumbles-Lost1-10-0
Penalties-Yards11-1009-55
Time of Possession30:2929:31

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_South Florida, B.Brown 25-160, Wright 17-111, Dukes 8-64, Powell 11-39. W. Kentucky, Ervin-Poindexter 10-45, Reed 3-27, Hutchinson 1-23, Stepp 4-21, Young 3-10, Sanders 2-3.

PASSING_South Florida, B.Brown 15-34-2-166. W. Kentucky, Reed 29-50-0-336.

RECEIVING_South Florida, Atkins 5-43, K.Brown 3-95, Wright 2-10, Greenwald 1-7, Simmons 1-6, Dukes 1-3, Wolff 1-2, Joiner 1-0. W. Kentucky, D.Smith 7-97, B.Smith 5-50, Corley 4-55, Hutchinson 4-35, Messer 2-18, Stepp 2-18, Ervin-Poindexter 2-1, Barry 1-51, C.Burt 1-6, Holiday 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

