WRIGHT ST. (5-5)
Noel 2-4 2-2 7, Braun 6-8 1-2 13, Davis 5-15 0-0 11, Finke 2-8 0-0 4, Norris 1-4 0-0 2, Calvin 10-21 0-0 20, Huibregtse 1-4 0-0 3, Sisley 0-2 0-0 0, Welage 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-67 3-4 60.
W. KENTUCKY (8-1)
Hamilton 2-8 0-0 5, Sharp 1-2 0-2 2, Akot 5-10 0-2 12, Frampton 1-6 0-0 2, McKnight 13-17 6-7 32, Rawls 2-10 3-3 7, Lander 0-0 0-0 0, Diagne 1-3 0-0 2, Marshall 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 26-59 9-14 64.
Halftime_Wright St. 29-27. 3-Point Goals_Wright St. 3-16 (Noel 1-1, Davis 1-3, Huibregtse 1-4, Norris 0-1, Sisley 0-1, Calvin 0-2, Finke 0-4), W. Kentucky 3-18 (Akot 2-5, Hamilton 1-4, Marshall 0-1, Diagne 0-2, Frampton 0-3, Rawls 0-3). Rebounds_Wright St. 36 (Braun 10), W. Kentucky 29 (Hamilton 7). Assists_Wright St. 7 (Finke, Calvin 2), W. Kentucky 9 (McKnight, Rawls 3). Total Fouls_Wright St. 19, W. Kentucky 11. A_4,010 (7,326).
