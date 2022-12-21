SIENA HEIGHTS (0-1)
Bell 0-7 4-6 4, Brown 0-2 0-0 0, Nutter 3-11 1-4 7, Tester 2-7 2-2 6, Walker 1-8 1-2 3, Williams 5-9 4-4 14, Links 1-6 0-0 2, Hallett 2-5 0-0 5, Jolliffi 0-0 0-0 0, Marshall 0-0 0-0 0, Sluss 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 14-55 12-18 41.
W. MICHIGAN (4-8)
Hastings 3-5 0-0 6, Wright 4-8 1-6 9, Maddox 3-7 0-0 7, Monegro 1-1 0-0 3, Norman 3-12 1-2 10, Hannah 0-5 2-2 2, Hubbard 2-7 0-0 5, Lobsinger 4-6 2-2 12, Etchison 2-4 0-0 5, Simms 1-4 0-0 2, Stefanski 0-0 0-0 0, Fuller 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-59 6-12 61.
Halftime_W. Michigan 27-8. 3-Point Goals_Siena Heights 1-17 (Hallett 1-4, Nutter 0-1, Tester 0-1, Brown 0-2, Williams 0-2, Bell 0-3, Links 0-4), W. Michigan 9-29 (Norman 3-9, Lobsinger 2-3, Monegro 1-1, Etchison 1-2, Hubbard 1-4, Maddox 1-4, Simms 0-1, Hastings 0-2, Hannah 0-3). Fouled Out_Nutter. Rebounds_Siena Heights 30 (Bell 9), W. Michigan 46 (Hastings 18). Assists_Siena Heights 6 (Bell 3), W. Michigan 13 (Etchison 3). Total Fouls_Siena Heights 13, W. Michigan 17. A_1,035 (5,421).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.