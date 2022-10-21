Long Island University0163726
Wagner7176737

First Quarter

WAG_Smith 2 run (Hosier kick), 06:23

Second Quarter

LIU_DeBique 5 run (Coney kick), 14:54

WAG_Calvin 60 interception return (Hosier kick), 12:40

LIU_Bowen 8 run (kick failed), 08:51

WAG_Simmons 29 pass from Kargman (Hosier kick), 07:35

LIU_FG Coney 46, 01:45

WAG_FG Hosier 39, 00:00

Third Quarter

LIU_FG Coney 30, 10:32

WAG_Spruill 1 run (run failed), 05:55

Fourth Quarter

WAG_Wily 49 interception return (Hosier kick), 10:08

LIU_Glascoe 10 pass from Stanzani (Coney kick), 06:27

LIUWAG
First downs2319
Rushes-yards35-8338-137
Passing287164
Comp-Att-Int24-41-320-29-1
Return Yards9184
Punts-Avg.1-42.03-33.7
Fumbles-Lost1-12-2
Penalty-Yards10-1104-50
Time of Possession32:2227:38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Long Island University, Pa. Bowen 18-57, Jo. DeBique 4-23, Da. Wells 1-8, Ow. Glascoe 2-5, Lu. Stanzani 1-2, Dr. Person 1-0, De. Green 8-(minus 12). Wagner, Ri. Spruill 16-81, Za. Palmer-Smith 17-67, Ko. Ray-Reed 1-2, Team 2-(minus 5), Qu. Guy-Barnes 2-(minus 8).

PASSING_Long Island University, De. Green 20-32-3-232, Lu. Stanzani 4-9-0-55. Wagner, Ni. Kargman 20-27-1-164, Qu. Guy-Barnes 0-1-0-0, Team 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING_Long Island University, Ow. Glascoe 10-130, Da. Wells 5-85, Mi. Love 5-43, Le. Mayes 1-15, Pa. Bowen 2-12, St. Rivera 1-2. Wagner, Na. Simmons 8-85, Ja. Zeze 3-28, Ja. Little 5-25, Ri. Spruill 2-21, Ju. Wolf 2-5.

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you