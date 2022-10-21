|Long Island University
|0
|16
|3
|7
|—
|26
|Wagner
|7
|17
|6
|7
|—
|37
First Quarter
WAG_Smith 2 run (Hosier kick), 06:23
Second Quarter
LIU_DeBique 5 run (Coney kick), 14:54
WAG_Calvin 60 interception return (Hosier kick), 12:40
LIU_Bowen 8 run (kick failed), 08:51
WAG_Simmons 29 pass from Kargman (Hosier kick), 07:35
LIU_FG Coney 46, 01:45
WAG_FG Hosier 39, 00:00
Third Quarter
LIU_FG Coney 30, 10:32
WAG_Spruill 1 run (run failed), 05:55
Fourth Quarter
WAG_Wily 49 interception return (Hosier kick), 10:08
LIU_Glascoe 10 pass from Stanzani (Coney kick), 06:27
|LIU
|WAG
|First downs
|23
|19
|Rushes-yards
|35-83
|38-137
|Passing
|287
|164
|Comp-Att-Int
|24-41-3
|20-29-1
|Return Yards
|91
|84
|Punts-Avg.
|1-42.0
|3-33.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-1
|2-2
|Penalty-Yards
|10-110
|4-50
|Time of Possession
|32:22
|27:38
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Long Island University, Pa. Bowen 18-57, Jo. DeBique 4-23, Da. Wells 1-8, Ow. Glascoe 2-5, Lu. Stanzani 1-2, Dr. Person 1-0, De. Green 8-(minus 12). Wagner, Ri. Spruill 16-81, Za. Palmer-Smith 17-67, Ko. Ray-Reed 1-2, Team 2-(minus 5), Qu. Guy-Barnes 2-(minus 8).
PASSING_Long Island University, De. Green 20-32-3-232, Lu. Stanzani 4-9-0-55. Wagner, Ni. Kargman 20-27-1-164, Qu. Guy-Barnes 0-1-0-0, Team 0-1-0-0.
RECEIVING_Long Island University, Ow. Glascoe 10-130, Da. Wells 5-85, Mi. Love 5-43, Le. Mayes 1-15, Pa. Bowen 2-12, St. Rivera 1-2. Wagner, Na. Simmons 8-85, Ja. Zeze 3-28, Ja. Little 5-25, Ri. Spruill 2-21, Ju. Wolf 2-5.
