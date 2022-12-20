WAGNER (6-4)
K.Lewis 2-5 3-4 7, B.Brown 5-9 5-7 15, Hunt 7-14 4-4 22, Moore 1-9 0-0 2, Williams 1-7 0-2 2, Ezquerra 2-3 0-0 6, Taylor 0-4 1-2 1, Price Noel 1-6 0-0 3, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-57 13-19 58.
DELAWARE ST. (1-11)
Johnson 4-7 0-0 8, Stone 9-14 3-4 23, Lemon-Warren 2-4 0-0 4, Muniz 2-7 2-2 7, Robinson 1-3 0-0 2, Perkins 2-4 1-2 5, Somerville 1-3 0-0 2, Staten 0-1 0-0 0, Parker 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 6-8 51.
Halftime_Wagner 28-25. 3-Point Goals_Wagner 7-22 (Hunt 4-6, Ezquerra 2-3, Price Noel 1-4, B.Brown 0-2, Moore 0-3, Williams 0-4), Delaware St. 3-12 (Stone 2-5, Muniz 1-3, Lemon-Warren 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Parker 0-2). Rebounds_Wagner 34 (B.Brown 13), Delaware St. 27 (Johnson 10). Assists_Wagner 7 (B.Brown, Hunt 2), Delaware St. 10 (Muniz 4). Total Fouls_Wagner 11, Delaware St. 14.
