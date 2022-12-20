|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WAGNER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|K.Lewis
|15
|2-5
|3-4
|3-3
|0
|4
|7
|B.Brown
|39
|5-9
|5-7
|6-13
|2
|3
|15
|Hunt
|33
|7-14
|4-4
|3-8
|2
|0
|22
|Moore
|16
|1-9
|0-0
|3-3
|1
|0
|2
|Williams
|26
|1-7
|0-2
|0-1
|1
|2
|2
|Ezquerra
|27
|2-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|1
|6
|Taylor
|20
|0-4
|1-2
|1-1
|0
|1
|1
|Price Noel
|19
|1-6
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|0
|3
|Hughes
|5
|0-0
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|19-57
|13-19
|17-34
|7
|11
|58
Percentages: FG .333, FT .684.
3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Hunt 4-6, Ezquerra 2-3, Price Noel 1-4, B.Brown 0-2, Moore 0-3, Williams 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (K.Lewis).
Turnovers: 14 (B.Brown 4, K.Lewis 3, Hughes 2, Ezquerra, Hunt, Moore, Price Noel, Taylor).
Steals: 12 (B.Brown 3, Ezquerra 3, Hunt 2, Moore 2, Price Noel, Williams).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|DELAWARE ST.
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Johnson
|24
|4-7
|0-0
|1-10
|0
|1
|8
|Stone
|36
|9-14
|3-4
|2-4
|2
|2
|23
|Lemon-Warren
|28
|2-4
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|1
|4
|Muniz
|32
|2-7
|2-2
|1-3
|4
|3
|7
|Robinson
|32
|1-3
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|4
|2
|Perkins
|20
|2-4
|1-2
|0-2
|2
|2
|5
|Somerville
|19
|1-3
|0-0
|0-5
|1
|1
|2
|Staten
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Parker
|4
|0-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|21-47
|6-8
|5-27
|10
|14
|51
Percentages: FG .447, FT .750.
3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Stone 2-5, Muniz 1-3, Lemon-Warren 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Parker 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.
Blocked Shots: 8 (Johnson 5, Lemon-Warren, Somerville, Stone).
Turnovers: 16 (Muniz 4, Johnson 3, Perkins 3, Robinson 2, Lemon-Warren, Somerville, Staten, Stone).
Steals: 6 (Robinson 3, Johnson, Perkins, Stone).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Wagner
|28
|30
|—
|58
|Delaware St.
|25
|26
|—
|51
.
