WAGNERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
K.Lewis152-53-43-3047
B.Brown395-95-76-132315
Hunt337-144-43-82022
Moore161-90-03-3102
Williams261-70-20-1122
Ezquerra272-30-00-2116
Taylor200-41-21-1011
Price Noel191-60-00-2003
Hughes50-00-01-1000
Totals20019-5713-1917-3471158

Percentages: FG .333, FT .684.

3-Point Goals: 7-22, .318 (Hunt 4-6, Ezquerra 2-3, Price Noel 1-4, B.Brown 0-2, Moore 0-3, Williams 0-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.

Blocked Shots: 1 (K.Lewis).

Turnovers: 14 (B.Brown 4, K.Lewis 3, Hughes 2, Ezquerra, Hunt, Moore, Price Noel, Taylor).

Steals: 12 (B.Brown 3, Ezquerra 3, Hunt 2, Moore 2, Price Noel, Williams).

Technical Fouls: None.

DELAWARE ST.MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Johnson244-70-01-10018
Stone369-143-42-42223
Lemon-Warren282-40-00-0014
Muniz322-72-21-3437
Robinson321-30-00-2142
Perkins202-41-20-2225
Somerville191-30-00-5112
Staten50-10-00-0000
Parker40-40-01-1000
Totals20021-476-85-27101451

Percentages: FG .447, FT .750.

3-Point Goals: 3-12, .250 (Stone 2-5, Muniz 1-3, Lemon-Warren 0-1, Perkins 0-1, Parker 0-2).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 8 (Johnson 5, Lemon-Warren, Somerville, Stone).

Turnovers: 16 (Muniz 4, Johnson 3, Perkins 3, Robinson 2, Lemon-Warren, Somerville, Staten, Stone).

Steals: 6 (Robinson 3, Johnson, Perkins, Stone).

Technical Fouls: None.

Wagner283058
Delaware St.252651

