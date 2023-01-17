WAGNER (9-7)
Taylor 2-5 0-0 4, B.Brown 5-8 7-8 17, Ezquerra 4-7 0-0 11, Hunt 7-13 2-3 19, Moore 2-6 0-0 4, Williams 1-5 0-0 3, Lewis 1-2 0-0 2, Price Noel 1-2 0-0 2, Hughes 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-48 9-11 62.
MERRIMACK (5-15)
Minor 6-11 3-9 15, Bennett 4-9 2-3 11, Derring 2-5 0-0 6, McKoy 0-1 0-0 0, Reid 4-9 2-4 11, Savage 0-1 0-0 0, Derkack 4-6 3-3 11, Stinson 0-0 0-0 0, Filchner 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 21-44 10-19 57.
Halftime_Wagner 33-28. 3-Point Goals_Wagner 7-15 (Ezquerra 3-5, Hunt 3-5, Williams 1-3, B.Brown 0-1, Moore 0-1), Merrimack 5-14 (Derring 2-5, Filchner 1-2, Reid 1-2, Bennett 1-3, McKoy 0-1, Savage 0-1). Rebounds_Wagner 27 (B.Brown 9), Merrimack 27 (Minor 9). Assists_Wagner 12 (Ezquerra, Hunt, Moore 3), Merrimack 11 (Minor, Bennett, Reid, Stinson 2). Total Fouls_Wagner 17, Merrimack 14. A_829 (1,200).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.