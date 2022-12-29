FGFTReb
WAGNERMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Lewis214-81-56-8059
B.Brown213-93-34-113510
Ezquerra284-103-41-44213
Hunt342-104-61-5728
Williams344-110-11-32411
Price Noel325-80-01-42111
Taylor162-50-02-4014
J.Brown91-20-00-0023
Fletcher30-10-01-2020
Moore20-00-10-0000
Totals20025-6411-2017-41182469

Percentages: FG .391, FT .550.

3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Williams 3-8, Ezquerra 2-7, B.Brown 1-2, J.Brown 1-2, Price Noel 1-3, Hunt 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 2 (Ezquerra, Lewis).

Turnovers: 14 (Price Noel 4, B.Brown 3, Ezquerra 3, Taylor 2, Lewis, Williams).

Steals: 6 (B.Brown, Hunt, Lewis, Moore, Price Noel, Taylor).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
LIUMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Delancy254-41-31-5049
Greene290-34-100-2634
Johnson363-73-74-7209
Maletic386-132-50-63317
Washington336-112-20-13515
Burns222-50-10-4115
Ndiaye91-10-00-2032
Wood80-10-00-1000
Totals20022-4512-285-28151961

Percentages: FG .489, FT .429.

3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Maletic 3-7, Washington 1-2, Burns 1-3, Johnson 0-1).

Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 7 (Delancy 4, Greene 2, Johnson).

Turnovers: 12 (Johnson 4, Maletic 3, Washington 2, Greene, Ndiaye, Wood).

Steals: 7 (Delancy 3, Greene 2, Washington 2).

Technical Fouls: None.

Wagner393069
LIU362561

A_375 (17,732).

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

