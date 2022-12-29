|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WAGNER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Lewis
|21
|4-8
|1-5
|6-8
|0
|5
|9
|B.Brown
|21
|3-9
|3-3
|4-11
|3
|5
|10
|Ezquerra
|28
|4-10
|3-4
|1-4
|4
|2
|13
|Hunt
|34
|2-10
|4-6
|1-5
|7
|2
|8
|Williams
|34
|4-11
|0-1
|1-3
|2
|4
|11
|Price Noel
|32
|5-8
|0-0
|1-4
|2
|1
|11
|Taylor
|16
|2-5
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|1
|4
|J.Brown
|9
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|2
|3
|Fletcher
|3
|0-1
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|0
|Moore
|2
|0-0
|0-1
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|25-64
|11-20
|17-41
|18
|24
|69
Percentages: FG .391, FT .550.
3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Williams 3-8, Ezquerra 2-7, B.Brown 1-2, J.Brown 1-2, Price Noel 1-3, Hunt 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 2 (Ezquerra, Lewis).
Turnovers: 14 (Price Noel 4, B.Brown 3, Ezquerra 3, Taylor 2, Lewis, Williams).
Steals: 6 (B.Brown, Hunt, Lewis, Moore, Price Noel, Taylor).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|LIU
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Delancy
|25
|4-4
|1-3
|1-5
|0
|4
|9
|Greene
|29
|0-3
|4-10
|0-2
|6
|3
|4
|Johnson
|36
|3-7
|3-7
|4-7
|2
|0
|9
|Maletic
|38
|6-13
|2-5
|0-6
|3
|3
|17
|Washington
|33
|6-11
|2-2
|0-1
|3
|5
|15
|Burns
|22
|2-5
|0-1
|0-4
|1
|1
|5
|Ndiaye
|9
|1-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|3
|2
|Wood
|8
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|22-45
|12-28
|5-28
|15
|19
|61
Percentages: FG .489, FT .429.
3-Point Goals: 5-13, .385 (Maletic 3-7, Washington 1-2, Burns 1-3, Johnson 0-1).
Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2.
Blocked Shots: 7 (Delancy 4, Greene 2, Johnson).
Turnovers: 12 (Johnson 4, Maletic 3, Washington 2, Greene, Ndiaye, Wood).
Steals: 7 (Delancy 3, Greene 2, Washington 2).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Wagner
|39
|30
|—
|69
|LIU
|36
|25
|—
|61
A_375 (17,732).
