WAGNER (8-4)
Lewis 4-8 1-5 9, B.Brown 3-9 3-3 10, Ezquerra 4-10 3-4 13, Hunt 2-10 4-6 8, Williams 4-11 0-1 11, Price Noel 5-8 0-0 11, Taylor 2-5 0-0 4, J.Brown 1-2 0-0 3, Fletcher 0-1 0-0 0, Moore 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 25-64 11-20 69.
LIU (2-11)
Delancy 4-4 1-3 9, Greene 0-3 4-10 4, Johnson 3-7 3-7 9, Maletic 6-13 2-5 17, Washington 6-11 2-2 15, Burns 2-5 0-1 5, Ndiaye 1-1 0-0 2, Wood 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-45 12-28 61.
Halftime_Wagner 39-36. 3-Point Goals_Wagner 8-23 (Williams 3-8, Ezquerra 2-7, B.Brown 1-2, J.Brown 1-2, Price Noel 1-3, Hunt 0-1), LIU 5-13 (Maletic 3-7, Washington 1-2, Burns 1-3, Johnson 0-1). Fouled Out_Lewis, B.Brown, Washington. Rebounds_Wagner 41 (B.Brown 11), LIU 28 (Johnson 7). Assists_Wagner 18 (Hunt 7), LIU 15 (Greene 6). Total Fouls_Wagner 24, LIU 19. A_375 (17,732).
